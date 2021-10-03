Amherst, S.D., farmer Cooperative Hall of Fame inductee

Service to others is among the reasons Amherst farmer, Paul Symens served on cooperative boards for nearly 40 years.
“We are called to serve. I believe we were created by the good Lord, and he created us to serve our fellow man, and serve and worship God,” said Symens who served on cooperative board of directors of Lake Region Electric Cooperative and Farmers Union Industries.
Recognized for his service by the South Dakota Association of Cooperatives, Symens is among four South Dakotans recently inducted into the 2021 South Dakota Cooperative Hall of Fame.
Born and raised on the Amherst crop and cattle farm his son, Warren and nephew, Brad and brother, John now manage, Symens explains that he grew up with cooperatives. “My dad was one of the first members of the Farmers Union Exchange in Britton. We have done business with cooperatives all our lives because we trusted the co-op and always felt they were helping farmers.”
When Symens talks about cooperatives helping farmers, he is referencing the business model which is member-led and directs profits back to infrastructure improvements and member-owners.
Symens remembers his dad telling him about marketing his cattle through a Minneapolis Livestock Exchange (cooperative). “He could load fat cattle on the railroad in Amherst and ride in with them and sell the next day and be back by the next night.”
As a child, Symens’ dad, Wilbert, told him stories about how farmers would form cooperatives out of necessity, so that they and their neighbors could access better markets for their crops and cattle and have access to basic services like electricity and telephone as well as purchasing farm supplies at a fair price through the local cooperative.
“The independent electric company did not care about the farmer. They only wanted city customers because that was where the money was,” Symens said. He shared that back in the day, his family’s farm received electricity because it was on the same side of the road as the independent electric company’s powerline that ran from corporate supplier to Amherst, while their neighbors, who farmed across the road, did not receive electricity.
At 78, Symens is too young to remember the days before electricity. But he says it is important to re-tell these stories so the next generation understands the history and purpose of cooperatives.
“History keeps you from making a lot of mistakes,” he said. “If you look back at the 1930s, 40s and 50s, cooperatives were the way things got done and farmers could keep up.”
And even today, Symens explains many of the cooperatives established long ago to bring electricity and telephone services to rural communities, continue to provide essential services, like broadband internet.
“These cooperatives were formed by rural citizens who did it in service to themselves and their neighbors,” he said.
His advice to young farmers, ranchers and rural citizens? “Know the history behind the cooperative. Know why they were formed. Then, you got to step forward.”
He explains that the success of a cooperative relies on its leadership. Which in the cooperative business model, the board of directors is made up of its members.
“Who we put on the board of directors, and who they hire to serve as the General Manager makes a difference,” he said. “When you are on a cooperative board, you are working for your neighbors, for the people who live in your community and your goal is not just to make a profit, you goal is service.”
Symens says one reason he was able to serve on cooperative boards and in the State Legislature was because of his family’s support. “I have been fortunate to belong to a family who allowed me to serve. If I had been totally independent, and on my own, a lot of the service I have done would not have been possible,” he said, explaining that when he started out farming, he farmed with his brothers, Irwin, Herman and John. And his children and wife, Faye have always been supportive and helped where they could.