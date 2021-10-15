An eye for the green

A technology company with a mission of reducing chemical usage is getting ready to roll out an after-market kit that gives sprayers an eye in the field.
Greeneye Technology mounts cameras on the sprayer boom and corresponding software equipped with artificial intelligent scans the field. The software can differentiate a weed from a corn plant, for instance. From there, it will tell the sprayer which nozzle to turn on to hit the weed with herbicide.
It can reduce herbicide use by more than 90% compared to broadcast spraying over an entire field, saving $28 per acre, according to in-field trials the India-based company performed.
“It’s a transition from this very wasteful practices to very precise applications,” Greeneye co-founder and CEO Nadav Brocher said over a video call ahead of the company’s commercial project launch in Israel.
Next spring, Greeneye will launch the technology on farms stateside. They’ve contracted with corn and soybean farmers in Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois to be early adopters of the technology. Their eyes are on the European market in 2024.
Brocher is confident it will be a good fit for famers.
“There are multiple layers for them to benefit from,” he said, noting reduced chemical costs, better weed control and minimizing drift with precise spraying.
Unlike other technology, like aerial applications from drones, it allows farmers and ag businesses to use the sprayers they already have.
“They drive through the field just like they did before. It requires them to change nothing,” he said.
The kit is designed for large sprayers, such as those with a 120-foot boom, and it can fit with any brand. Greeneye sends a field service engineer to install the kit, and it’s ready to use in about a day.
The cameras look for weeds a few feet out from the nozzles on the sprayer. They analyze the ground in real time, so sprayers can operate at their usual speed.
The weed identification system is built with a comprehensive data set. It can identify even the smallest weeds – when they’re most susceptible to chemical treatment. It’s a learning algorithm that will gather information on the specific features of the farm as it’s used.
“They just get better and better the second and third season,” Brocher said.
The program offers follow-up statistics on which weeds were found in the field and what areas they were growing in. Along with tracking where the chemicals were sprayed, the program helps quantify cost savings.
“It’s not only about reducing volume, it’s about improving treatment as well,” Brocher said.
The chemical company Syngenta invested in Greeneye two years ago, and the company is in the early stages of collaborating with a sprayer manufacturer. Brocher said those companies understand their business is changing, and the industry is becoming more dependent on artificial intelligence.
Greeneye is working on the next generation of its technology, a dual spraying system that can broadcast apply a residual herbicide while spot spraying a non-residual herbicide on problem weeds.
“The value for farmers doesn’t start and end with herbicides,” Brocher said.
Ther precision technology could also be used for fungicides, insecticides and fertilizer in the near future.
