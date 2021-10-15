An eye for the green

A technology company with a mission of reducing chemical usage is getting ready to roll out an after-market kit that gives sprayers an eye in the field.

Greeneye Technology mounts cameras on the sprayer boom and corresponding software equipped with artificial intelligent scans the field. The software can differentiate a weed from a corn plant, for instance. From there, it will tell the sprayer which nozzle to turn on to hit the weed with herbicide.

It can reduce herbicide use by more than 90% compared to broadcast spraying over an entire field, saving $28 per acre, according to in-field trials the India-based company performed.

“It’s a transition from this very wasteful practices to very precise applications,” Greeneye co-founder and CEO Nadav Brocher said over a video call ahead of the company’s commercial project launch in Israel.

Next spring, Greeneye will launch the technology on farms stateside. They’ve contracted with corn and soybean farmers in Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois to be early adopters of the technology. Their eyes are on the European market in 2024.

Brocher is confident it will be a good fit for famers.

“There are multiple layers for them to benefit from,” he said, noting reduced chemical costs, better weed control and minimizing drift with precise spraying.

Unlike other technology, like aerial applications from drones, it allows farmers and ag businesses to use the sprayers they already have.

“They drive through the field just like they did before. It requires them to change nothing,” he said.