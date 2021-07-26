Are we truly in an agricultural boom period?

The agricultural economy is often a tale of two sides. On one side, you have exports – which often means trade with the fastest growing agricultural importer, China. On the other side you have a national economy that dictates the flow of input costs on the farm.

In 2021, we are sitting in a “wild” time of commodity prices responding to unclear trends following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to David Widmar, co-founder of Agricultural Economics Insight and former researcher at Perdue University.

On a macro level, 2020 was one of the best years for agriculture in a long while. After the ag economy bottomed out in 2016, net farm income is expected to exceed $120 billion this year. However, swings in the economy are also leading to a lot of unpredictability.

“A year ago, we projected the average price for corn would be about $3.15 a bushel. Now that same measurement says $5.50 a bushel,” Widmar said during an address at the South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 9.

With a global pandemic and reduced access to the food chain, Widmar said the most likely cause of economic expansion for the ag industry in 2020 was simply direct payments made by the government.

“We have never seen farm payments exceed $35 billion and then we went to $41 billion,” he said.

Even with high payments, Widmar believes agriculture may not be as stable as reported. Agriculturalists are not improving as steadily as needed on the balance sheet. With a drop in both working capital and real debt, producers are struggling to maintain a healthy ratio between debt and income. Now that we are in the beginning part of a strong farm economy, he’d like to see working capital improve in the coming months.