Farmers and ranchers now have an artificial-intelligence (AI) chatbot uniquely tailored to their needs.

On Tuesday, April 18, Farmers Business Network launched Norm, an AI powered agronomic advisor, to provide farmers with a wide array of agronomic intelligence ranging from topics such as chemicals and inputs to pests, disease and animal health.

Norm works similar to a Google search, but provides a natural language response allowing users to have a more human-like conversation. It allows for follow-up questions, remembering responses from previous questions within the same chat and building on those conversations.

“Farmers have to make hundreds of decisions each season, on topics as diverse as soil chemistry, plant genetics and diseases, chemical applications, equipment repair, and commodity price hedging,” said Kit Barron. “It’s hard to be an expert in all of those areas.”

As head of data science at FBN and Norm developer, Barron said they envision the technology serving as a first line advisor to members.

Norm draws from publicly available data such as soil monitoring, application rates, product labels, current events, university research and grower commentary. It also takes information from FBN proprietary data such as the company’s agronomy blogs, which go back seven years, and its retail data, which includes a large data set of crop protection labels.

Barron and his team spent the last several months training Norm on specific agronomic topics including crop protection, treating different weeds and animal health. Other topics popped up during testing, such as questions about farm machinery: how often to replace certain parts or the trade offs of buying a sprayer versus custom application.

Norm will often link to other topics within the answers it provides, giving users the opportunity to explore answers to their original question and discover more relatable information.

The launch of Norm is timely, as area producers get ready to head into the fields for spring planting. With some producers spending 14 hours in the field, it can be a fun way to kill some time following links, continuing to learn about different topics, Barron said.

With the click of a share button users can share interesting tidbits on social media.

“I think it's a great way to kind of learn together,” Barron said.

The chatbot also provides product suggestions and links to them within the FBN store. Though Barron said its suggestions aren’t always an FBN product.

They don’t want Norm to be biased toward FBN but rather a genuine source of the best information available, he said.

“That's a big part of our philosophy as a company to be transparent and then educate farmers, first about prices and now about all aspects of agronomy,” he said.

Users can type in their questions to Norm’s interface, available both on Farmer’s Business Network’s website and mobile app.

Barron said he’s particularly excited about the unlimited potential Norm has, both for increasing farmers’ profitability and educating producers.

He also hopes it removes some of the intimidation factors that particularly young farmers face.

“If you’re farming your first 20 acres, there are so many questions. We could see this being a really helpful tool,” he said.

Norm was named as an homage to agricultural icon Dr. Norman Borlaug, an agronomist who lived from 1914 until 2009 and is considered the father of the Green Revolution. Barron said he’s a hero of his and many others at FBN.

Borlaug won the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Peace prize for his agronomic work, particularly as it related to world hunger.

“Who better to provide a tribute to than Dr. Borlaug?” Barron said.

Norm is a service currently available only to FBN members.