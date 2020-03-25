Those with a little down time and a desire to help health care workers as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken to their sewing machines.
The Avera Faith and Community Engage program (F.A.C.E.) is taking donations of homemade cloth face masks to help stretch supplies of protective equipment for nurses and others.
Avera posted instructions and drop-off points on the Avera Balance blog. It suggests using single ply fabric made of a cotton blend such as T-shirt material or quilting cotton. A half yard will make two or three masks.
Donations of 25 masks or more can be dropped off. Volunteers are asked to coordinate a time and place with Amanda Conway at 605-381-3951 or a regional coordinator:
Avera St. Mary’s (Pierre) Region: Kellie Yackley, 605-280-9593.
Avera Queen of Peace (Mitchell) Region: Molly Sutton, 605-995-5773.
Avera Marshall Region: Abby Ahmann, 507-537-9145.
Avera McKennan (Sioux Falls, Milbank) Region: Reid Jensen, 605-322-8895.
Avera St. Luke’s (Aberdeen) Region: Amy Blackstone, 605-380-4299 or 605-622-5758