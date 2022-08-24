Auto expert aims to dispel ethanol myths

Ethanol is the superior fuel and its message needs to be spread through grassroots messaging.

Those were the points Marc Rauch, executive vice president and co-publisher of The Auto Channel, gave during his talk “Preaching to the choir about reaching out to the masses” during the Ag PhD Field Day July 28 at the Hefty Seeds headquarters in Baltic, South Dakota.

The audience of farmers is the choir because they already know the benefits of ethanol, he said. Now it’s time to spread the message.

To achieve this end, Rauch created the “Ethanol Education and Awareness Plan,” that targets consumers and influencers with the goal of establishing consumer demand for ethanol.

It starts with dispelling myths about ethanol, Rauch said.

“Anything anybody can say negative about ethanol is false,” Rauch said.

He went on to address what he said are six common myths about the biofuel.

One is that it damages engines.

“Not true,” Rauch said.

Ethanol doesn’t damage engines, it cleans them, he said.

The U.S. Department of Energy confirms the statement.

“Ethanol helps keep engines clean, too. It burns more completely and at a slightly cooler temperature than gasoline. This means longer spark plug life and fewer combustion deposits,” a report from the department stated.

Rauch said ethanol is safe even for classic cars, relaying that many of them were originally intended to run on ethanol.

An article by Cole Gustafson written for North Dakota State University confirms the fact.

“The first ethanol blended with gasoline for use as an octane booster occurred in the 1920s and 1930s, and was in high demand during World War II because of fuel shortages,” the article said.

“So when you hear people like Jay Leno talk about classic cars saying that ethanol is going to hurt the classic cars, he’s talking about the cars that used to run on E-10 to E-30,” Rauch said.

Rauch also addressed the claim that ethanol sucks water out of the air.

“It will absorb water that forms in your fuel tank because of natural condensation,” he said, but doesn’t just attract it out of thin air.

Rauch also addressed the idea that ethanol is more corrosive than gasoline.

It’s less corrosive, he said.

Ethanol is more compatible with more types of rubber, plastic and metals than gasoline, benzene, and toluene, and xylene, he said.

“That makes it less corrosive,” he said.

Rauch expanded, saying that ultimately, everything is corrosive. Even water. Leave water sit in a metal container and watch what will happen, he said.

British Thermal Units (BTU) values were also brought up and Rauch said they are irrelevant to the ethanol conversation.

BTUs were invented to measure the temperature it takes to change water into steam.

“If you’re boiling water in your engine, something is really wrong,” Rauch said with a laugh.

Rauch also briefly discussed the notion that ethanol is responsible for rising food costs, citing a 2008 World Bank article making the claim that the organization then retracted in 2010.

“Ethanol does not increase the price of food,” he said.

The final claim Rauch addressed is whether or not ethanol is responsible for low level, photochemical smog, which he referred to as L.A. smog.

“I thought this was pretty funny,” he said. “They started talking about L.A. smog in the 1940s, when, in America, nobody was running their cars on ethanol.”

So smog was not produced by ethanol, he added.

Rauch said he believes any type of engine can be adapted to run on ethanol, and in many cases, higher levels of ethanol than E-15.

He believes higher levels should be readily available to the public.

Rauch told the story of being on a press conference call with then EPA administrator Gina McCarthy in 2015 when the organization approved the use of E-15.

He reportedly asked McCarthy what other blends the organization tested. They also tested E-20, he said, and it came back with the same results that E-15 had.

“So what does that mean? It shouldn’t even be a conversation about E-15, it should be about E-20,” Rauch said.

Rauch concluded his speech by encouraging the audience to share the message about ethanol, saying it’s going to have to spread by grassroots methods.

“We need an army, we need warriors out there,” he said.