Beef up your Christmas giving

Everyone has someone on their Christmas shopping list that is impossible to buy for. Hours are wasted scouring the shelves at every store in town, only to come up empty handed because nothing seems quite right.

The answer to this Christmas conundrum might be as close as a phone call.

Beef Bucks and South Dakota Cattlewomen Beef Certificates are easy to buy, easy to use and sure to please even the hardest people to buy for.

Beef Certificates from South Dakota Cattlewomen are available in $5, $10, $20 and $25.

Beef Bucks, which is an independently run non-profit organization offers amounts of $5, $10 and $20.Beef Bucks also has a prepaid Visa gift card, able to be loaded with anywhere between $25 to $500.

Both Beef Certificates and Beef Bucks can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and can be used virtually anywhere, like meat lockers, grocery stores and even restaurants.

To order South Dakota Cattlewomen Beef Certificates, head to sdcattlewomen.org and click on programs or email beefcertificates@yahoo.com.

Beef Bucks are available at beefbucks.org. A list of banks where they are available is also listed on the website.