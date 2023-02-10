The only problem agriculture needs to solve is not having enough soil.

That’s according to Kris Nichols, a senior scientist with the Food Water Wellness Foundation in Alberta, Canada. It can be solved, she said, by putting soil microbes to work.

Letting soil blow away or letting the community of microbes that live in the soil go dormant will leave us growing our food hydroponically outdoors, she told a crowd gathered for the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition’s annual convention in Sioux Falls Jan. 24. That will involve applying copious amounts of synthetic fertilizers to make it work.

“We have no soil without plants, and we have no land plants without fungi,” she said. “If we want to regenerate soil, why don’t we look to how soil originated to begin with, and that’s looking to microbial fungi.”

Microbes stabilize organic matter that builds up in soil.

“But they require food,” she said. “They require carbon from photosynthesis. They also need a job.”

Over the past 60 years, those microbes have been put out of a job as synthetic fertilizer has become commonplace. Applying fertilizer is akin to giving a plant free food. It no longer has to make an exchange with the microbial community to get what it needs.

“Their job is now outsourced, and we all know what happens to a community when the jobs get outsourced … the community is going to collapse,” Nichols said.

Applying fertilizer might work when it’s cheap, but it’s become a major expense that could be covered by soil microbes for free.

Farmers have become too concerned about yields, Nichols said. As crop yields increase farmers add more nutrients to the system, but plants are less and less efficient about using that fertilizer.

Nichols has seen it on her dad’s farm just west of Lake Benton, Minnesota. Corn yields have increased from 70 bushels per acre to 200, and were as high as 316 bushels per acre one year.

“We’ve gotten better about our yields,” she said. “In order to do that, part of what we had to do was add more nutrients to the system.”

But about half of the nitrogen and 30% of the phosphorus that farmers apply is used by the crop.

“Our efficiencies are less than 50% these days and they’re continuing to go down,” Nichols said.

Waking up the soil microbes involves keeping something growing above ground and keeping photosynthesis happening. That process is how carbon gets below ground and feeds microbes. Photosynthesis needs to be occurring for longer than the length of the cash crop growing season. It should be happening a minimum of 280 days a year, Nichols said. Studies have shown that the process continues even under snow cover.

Planting cover crops – especially winter hardy cover crops – is a way to take full advantage of the growing season. The problem is they don’t fit well with a rotation of just corn and soybeans.

In one effort to solve the sort window for establishing cover crops, Merisol Berti has been studying intercropping corn at North Dakota State University. Talking to the soil health convention crowd, she acknowledged that farmers have to be very creative to grow more than one crop in the northern Plains.

Seeding cover crops into standing corn can work as long as rain comes in time to get the seeds established. Planting anything into soybeans before they drop their leaves, though, doesn’t work, Berti said.

“If you could lay down under the canopy of a soybean, it’s night there. It’s dark,” she said.

Then there’s always an early frost to worry about.

Berti would like to see more people growing cereal grains and wheat in their crop rotations. Planting cover crops after wheat harvest in the summer months gives the second crop time to take off.

One solution may be planting alfalfa into standing corn. It’s an idea she took up based on a Wisconsin study where alfalfa was planted into silage corn, an effort to replace nutrients after a very extracting crop. Because North Dakota doesn’t have the dairy population using silage in milk cow rations, Berti studied growing alfalfa in grain corn. It worked well, she said, because the North Dakota corn stalks are shorter.

Alfalfa picks up lost nitrogen and phosphorus, but it uses a lot of water. Corn will take a loss of yield, Berti said, but giving the alfalfa a head start on growth means farmers get to take more hay cuttings the next year. She recommends farmers keep the field in alfalfa for at least one year.

“Alfalfa used to be an important part of a rotation for the nitrogen,” Berti said. “We lost not only alfalfa, we lost a lot of ecosystem services offered by alfalfa.”

Being a perennial plant, alfalfa has more roots that run much deeper than an annual crop like corn.

Alfalfa is a good scavenger of nitrogen, Berti said, and the longer it stays in rotation, the more carbon it will fix deep in the soil.

“People don’t talk enough about alfalfa when talking sequestration. Alfalfa is a great way to put carbon in the soil,” she said.

Small grains are important at Cronin Farms in Gettysburg, South Dakota. Farm manager Dan Forgey told the crowd at the soil health convention how heavy residue and cover crops help manage water in a dry climate.

Cronin Farms averages 18.5 inches of rain fall, but they’ve received 6 inches shy of that in recent years. Last year’s crop survived off of fall rains that came in October 2021, Forgey said.

“You really have to have water in your profile,” he said. “Heavy residue is our saving grace on our farm.”

Keeping the soil covered helps protect it from the wind, rain and sun. He took a thermometer with him to the field on a hot summer day. Soil that was uncovered measured 107.4 degrees while the field with cover recorded 87.6 degrees. If soil temperatures get too high, water evaporates and bacteria dies.

At Cronin Farms, they plan their crop rotation for leaving residue after harvest and growing cover crop. They’ve tailored their equipment for planting into standing straw and applying fertilizer in the same pass as the planter.

The Cronins raise 14 crops, and they aim for 73% to be high residue crops, Forgey said.

Even when cover crops are grazed by the cattle, they’re sure to leave at least 25-30% of it to grow.

“When you take care of the soil you’re doing it for the future generations,” Forgey said, “You’re not doing it to buy that new pickup next year.”

Nichols said farmers should make soil their first consideration when making decisions for their farm. She encourages growers to think of the larger ecosystem on the land. That might mean growing pollinator-friendly plants in the tree rows and ditches, or putting out bee houses, bat houses and bird houses.

It’s about thinking long-term and not being afraid to try something different.

“I don’t just want my family to celebrate century farm. I want my family to celebrate millennium farm,” she said.