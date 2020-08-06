While not in person, candidates from several Minnesota congressional districts came together to discuss issues plaguing farmers and rural America during the Minnesota Farmfest Virtual 2020 forum meetings.
During the afternoon session Aug. 5, Congressional candidates from districts 1, 2 and 6 came together on Zoom to cover all topics ranging from the 2022 farm bill to response to coronavirus.
Reps. Jim Hagedorn, R-District 1, Angie Craig, D-District 2, and Tom Emmer, R-District 6, were joined by their opponents, Democrat Dan Feehan from District 1 in southern Minnesota, Republican Tyler Kistner of District 2 south of the Twin Cities, and Democrat Tawnja Zahradka of District 6, covering the area northwest of the Cities.
COVID-19 takeaways
The biggest topic of the day revolved around agriculture’s response to the global pandemic currently stalling the ag economy. Many of the candidates agreed that the pandemic ultimately may prove beneficial for ag support due to its an unforeseen consequence of highlighting how fragile the food chain is in the United States.
Kistner championed the message of wanting to get the economy back up and running to help farmers sell more food and corn for ethanol.
“The first thing we start with is getting the economy back up and running while looking for solutions for meat processing,” Kistner said. “People aren’t going out.”
His Republican colleagues on the webinar echoed the same statement, asking more focus be put on making sure the economy gets back to pre-virus levels. Hagedorn focused on the relief aspect and said that he hopes he can convince Congress to give more for livestock producers in the next COVID relief bill that is being discussed.
“We have to sustain our farmers through one side of the coronavirus to the other,” Hagedorn said.
Feehan beat a different drum calling out the lack of national strategy for the shortcomings of the economy over the last few months. He said that if there was a national plan in place to limit the spread of the virus, more Americans would be comfortable going out and returning to normal activities.
“This false choice of opening up or having a national health crisis isn’t real,” Feehan said.
All six candidates raised concerns about how just a few packing plants across the country crippled meat supply and how Congress can help fix that.
“We need more meatpacking competition across the country,” Hagedorn said.
When the pandemic is over, preparing for the next disaster should start with looking at going “the last mile” for rural broadband connectivity, according to Hagedorn and Emmer.
“This is as important as building out our highway system,” Emmer said. “Infrastructure should start with broadband and everything else should be beneath it.”
“Everyone who lives in rural areas deserves to have the quality of life of those in more urban areas,” Hagedorn added.
Rural broadband would also promote widescale telehealth opportunities to those who live in very remote parts of the country, he said.
Energy and Renewable Fuel Standards
Candidates agreed that working with state regulations to open up the Line 3 pipeline for transporting oil seems to be the best plan for the state. Craig said it would be safer than transporting crude oil on railways.
Emmer echoed that and said that Republicans and Democrats shouldn’t disagree on the pipeline, rather they should come together and understand that it’s safer than any rail alternatives.
“It’s not important for Republicans and Democrats, it’s important for our economy and for Minnesota,” he said.
Hagedorn added that it’s important for keeping energy prices down. Feehan and Tawnja Zahradka said in addition to any energy plan for fossil fuels there needs to be a comprehensive renewable plan along with it.
“We need to follow the facts and the data on what’s safe for the environment,” Zahradka added. “We need a clean future.”
Every candidate also agreed on pushing biofuels to the forefront of national energy conversations to help farmers. Craig said she has worked closely with the ag committee in her first term to push in any conversation about fuel.
“I am a strong supporter of biofuels and I helped make sure biofuels are part of the solution,” she said.
Emmer said that no matter the outcome from renewable fuel talks, he hopes farmers can be the drivers on the conversation, given their established practices of preserving and conserving resources.
“Farmers are the original environmentalists and conservationists,” he said.
Zahradka said that no matter what, the conversation has to start with accepting that climate change is real and affecting farmers and all of America. She said that she hopes farmers accept wind and solar for helping reduce carbon emissions while also benefiting from the benefits of having renewable energy on their land.
“Farmers love their land and protecting it for future generations,” she said.
The next farm bill and trade agreements
As talks pick up about the 2022 farm bill, candidates said there needs to be changes to keep farmers from the adverse impacts they suffered as result of coronavirus and other recent issues.
“Farmers should never be put in this position again,” Feehan said.
Feehan would like to see anti-competitive practices by the consolidated meatpacking industry addressed. Craig submitted several bills addressing meatpacking concerns.
“We can’t wait until the next farm bill,” she said. “We need a safety net for producers right now. It’s turkey growers, it’s cattle, it’s not just swine producers.”
In addition to changing the way that business is done to be fairer, Craig said that working in more relief money into future COVID-19 relief packages is key for farmers.
Candidates differed on how relief money should be doled out, but Rep. Emmer said he is glad the pandemic brought serious agricultural issues into national discussions.
As it relates to future change to federal aid programs for agriculture, he and his opponent, Zahradka, agreed that aid cannot be the future for farmers, nor do they want it to be.
“More trade not aid,” Zahradka said.
Over a third of farmer income in 2020 will be federal aid, Emmer said, which is “not a recipe for our future.”
Regardless of the pokes back and forth between candidates during the forums, all six said that they appreciate that Farmfest continued, even in a virtual setting for the year.
Craig said she is happy she gets to represent rural America and farmers as discussing agriculture is one of the last bastions of partisan discussion in Congress as we shift to a more separated and divided system.
“We need more Democrats and Republicans from rural America heard in Congress so both parties remember farmers,” she said. “It’s really one of the last places left in congress where we can work across the aisle.”