Minnesota Congressional candidates speak up on COVID relief
Is Congress doing the right thing to help livestock producers whose industry has been blindsided by the coronavirus pandemic? Minnesota candidates disagreed over the best way to handle COVID-19 relief.
Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association President Mike Landuyt, a producer from Walnut Grove, put the question to District 7 and 8 candidates in an online forum Aug. 5. The talk, which took place ahead of the primary election, was part of Farmfest’s virtual offerings.
With large packing plants shut down and hog producers left in a lurch, the pandemic drew attention to vulnerabilities in the food supply.
“We have to be less dependent on a small number of plants,” said Michelle Fischbach, one of three Republicans running for the District 7 seat in Congress, representing 38 counties in western Minnesota.
Her opponent, Republican Dave Hughes, said the packer problem needs to be solved and called on Congress to provide more relief money for ranchers.
“The stress they’re under right now is direct due to government response to coronavirus,” he said.
Incumbent Collin Peterson, a Democrat, said the relief payments from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program weren’t doled out fairly. Some producers got $30 per head for the cattle while others received $100, he said. The new relief package would change the way payments are made, and Peterson said he wants to make sure everyone gets help because the effects of the pandemic are not over.
His counterpart across the aisle, Rep. Pete Stauber, R-District 8, said he’s working with the Small Business Administration to help small meat processors.
Stauber’s challenger, Democrat Quinn Nystrom called for a “dramatic” expansion of relief programs with payments based on last year’s income.
“We need to make sure we’re sticking up for real people,” said the candidate looking to represent northeastern Minnesota.
District 7 candidate Republican Noel Collis disagreed with how the pandemic was handled from the start, calling the shutdown of packing plants a “tremendous overreaction.”
Looking ahead to possible future pandemics – whether hitting the human population or animals – Stauber said we must continue to invest in precautions such as the foot and mouth disease vaccine bank. It’s a matter of protecting the food supply.
“We now know … farmers are a national security asset,” he said.
Strengthening agriculture is a multi-pronged approach. Fischbach said it’s important to keep improving support systems like crop insurance while working out trade deals and developing new products.
“We need to continue to innovate,” she said.
On trade, candidates said the U.S. needs to continue to put pressure on China and hold them to terms of the new trade deal. Hughes said the U.S. would also benefit from being tougher with Europe over tariffs.
Fischbach supports maximizing other trade partners to keep from being dependent on China. In any case, Nystrom would like to see trade deals completed to help stabilize markets for farmers.
“The trade war drags on, and it’s needlessly putting our farmers at risk,” she said.
Peterson agreed that developing trade deals that allow farmers to sell their product at fair price will help.
“A Minnesota farmer can compete with anybody in the world if they have a fair playing field,” he said.