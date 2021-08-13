Carbon markets the new ‘Wild West’

“It definitely feels like the Wild West right now,” Brian Ryberg said.
Ryberg, a crop producer out of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, and winner of the 2021 American Soybean Association’s “Conservation Legacy Award,” was joined by colleagues and experts on the carbon sequestration market at Farmfest on Aug. 3.
While the carbon market has become a hot topic in agriculture as the Biden administration renews efforts on climate secure practices, Ryberg said he is still unsure about how the market is playing out.
“At this point, we are the backup quarterback in the carbon market, we are just watching it intently but on the sideline,” he said.
Ryberg was on a panel with Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen, Jason Weller, the vice president of the Truterra division of Land O’Lakes; Kris Johnson, the interim ag director with The Nature Conservancy; Tim Palmer, an Iowa farmer and the immediate past-president of the National Association of Conservation Districts; John Reed, a cattle producer from Brooten, Minnesota; and Steve Commerford, owner of Commerford Agronomics.
Truterra, which is Weller’s domain within Land O’Lakes, is one of the current industry frontrunners for carbon credits. When asked how they work at the panel, in their current form, he joked that “that is the billion-dollar question.”
“There is a lot of very early discovery going on, including price,” Weller said.
As it currently stands, there is no uniform price for carbon credits. There are several companies in the game buying and selling tem. Weller estimated that the average price, per ton of carbon stored, is hovering around $15.
At Truterra, when the company attempts to match buyers and sellers, they are looking to help producers maximize yield to maximize biomass potential. The more biomass there is, the more carbon is stored in the soil.
“Our approach is to pay for the outcome, not the practice,” Weller said. “We want to boost yield production on corn, beans and wheat. A carbon crop is a way to double-crop your acre.”
Weller said it takes a lot of paperwork to correctly estimate the carbon stored in the soil, but it is something they are working on daily. He said it takes almost every bit of precision ag data available on any given operation dating back to up to a decade ago and then using models to calculate carbon stocks with specialized carbon soil tests.
At the AgPhD Field Day July 28 in Baltic, South Dakota, Kelly Garrett, an Iowa farmer, shared his experiences selling carbon credits in 2021. Garrett farms 7,000 acres with his dad in western Iowa and said he was approached in March 2020 to start recording past carbon scores for credits.
“The way that we farm was tailor-made for what they were looking for,” he said.
The Garretts are a no-till operation with various sustainability practices in place for the last decade. He said the agent that came to him spent roughly 60 hours going over paperwork before scores could be calculated but they received credits dating back to 2015. On Dec. 1, 2020, Garrett said their first credits were sold after calculating that the farm had 22,741 credits to its name from 2015-2019.
How the market looks and where it’s going
The carbon market is still being tested and worked upon, Weller said, but he expects supply and demand to work itself out soon on pricing.
“They are going to be demanding solutions and there aren’t a lot of off-the-shelf solutions,” he said. “Right now it’s trees and agriculture.”
While Weller said he can’t see carbon credits jumping to $70 per ton, he could see $30-40 in the next few years but that isn’t something to wait for, he said. Ultimately, Weller said that anyone who is looking to get into selling carbon credits needs to want to do these practices for other reasons.
“You need to be doing these systems for the agronomic benefits,” he said.
Even though he isn’t in on carbon credits at the moment, Ryberg said he doesn’t do any sustainability practice with the idea of getting a huge financial return.
“If you don't believe in soil health, this isn’t going to work for you,” he said. “Our budget was $15 per acre for seed, and these credits won't cover that but you have to look at the whole benefit of taking the plunge.”
Kris Johnson said that at The Nature Conservancy, they are looking at not only the carbon market but various other sustainability markets that could emerge from the carbon credit initiatives. He said practices surrounding ground water and biodiversity could lead to an extra bit of cash flow.
“You can start to imagine 5-10 years from now, farmers having the opportunity to implement practices, generate changes, and sell those credits as well,” he said.
All the panelists present echoed Ryberg’s concerns about the carbon credits “Wild West” mentality, but Johnson said that the Wild West was also a major frontier – much like the carbon credits market has a chance to be.
“We are learning by doing,” he said. “We are connecting buyers and sellers. The rules of the road are being figured out but don't wait too long on the sidelines.”
Tim Palmer said that when they look at carbon credits, being a conservationist first is the key as the carbon market incentivizes further action – not the whole package. While carbon credits could explode in value moving forward, Palmer agreed that waiting for the market is the wrong choice.
“Even if it ends up the values not there, you’re already starting to make your land and legacy better,” he said.
On the cattle side of things, John Reed said he learned about carbon credits via the Nature Conservancy when they told him how much value his grazing grasslands have for storing carbon.
“We found out that our grasslands are sequestering thousands of pounds of carbon per year,” Reed said. “Keeping (land) as grazing land and not plowing it just leads to more pluses like carbon sequestration.”
As a lifelong cattleman, Reed said he hopes to continue to educate producers on the value of regenerative grazing and how helpful it could be for not only carbon credits, but for the environment as a whole.
Regulating the market
The biggest question moving forward, the panelists agreed, is what body would step in and regulate the market. All the panelists expressed concerns about regulations in general, but with fears over companies taking advantage of farmers on pricing, Thom Petersen said he hopes it can be a public-private partnership starting out.
Petersen said that almost all of the successful programs for farmers come from partnerships with private sector businesses, as everyone is trying to improve together.
“We’ve had things like Green Lands and Blue Water and those things are done because of partnerships,” he said.
Weller took it a step farther and said that carbon credits simply will not work without a public-private partnership.
“We need to collaborate with the NRCS and the university researchers and come forward to the farmers based on their soil types with science and precision applications,” he said.
“We need to bring my capital and resources so farmers have the incentive to change to a different set of practices. Public resources alone won't get us to where we need to get to,” Johnson added.
As far as the state and federal governments role, Peterson said that regulating something like the carbon credits market is a ways off, but they currently advocate on behalf of conservation practices that could lead to an expanded market.
He said Minnesotan programs like My Land, My Legacy and climate endorsements help producers get to where carbon credits could be in their future.
“There are a lot of benefits to working toward sequestration,” he said.
Perhaps the best benefit carbon credits have Petersen said, is it’s not an entirely new concept. In the early 2000s, carbon credits were sold but the market collapsed due to poor infrastructure. Petersen said that learning from various other programs and even from the Biden administration’s focus on climate change policies will help push carbon credits faster than they would have on their own.
“This is going to happen. We are going down the road,” he said.
“People buying the carbon credits are putting real money on the table to help us figure this out,” Weller added. “Here is an opportunity for us in agriculture to be an arrangement maker instead of a price taker.”
One of the key pieces that can come of carbon credits, Palmer said, is that the federal government actually has its own incentive for getting involved. Everyone – governments and corporations alike – is looking to offset their footprint.
“There is also a huge need for the federal government to offset their own carbon footprint,” he said.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.