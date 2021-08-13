Carbon markets the new ‘Wild West’

“It definitely feels like the Wild West right now,” Brian Ryberg said.

Ryberg, a crop producer out of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, and winner of the 2021 American Soybean Association’s “Conservation Legacy Award,” was joined by colleagues and experts on the carbon sequestration market at Farmfest on Aug. 3.

While the carbon market has become a hot topic in agriculture as the Biden administration renews efforts on climate secure practices, Ryberg said he is still unsure about how the market is playing out.

“At this point, we are the backup quarterback in the carbon market, we are just watching it intently but on the sideline,” he said.

Ryberg was on a panel with Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen, Jason Weller, the vice president of the Truterra division of Land O’Lakes; Kris Johnson, the interim ag director with The Nature Conservancy; Tim Palmer, an Iowa farmer and the immediate past-president of the National Association of Conservation Districts; John Reed, a cattle producer from Brooten, Minnesota; and Steve Commerford, owner of Commerford Agronomics.

Truterra, which is Weller’s domain within Land O’Lakes, is one of the current industry frontrunners for carbon credits. When asked how they work at the panel, in their current form, he joked that “that is the billion-dollar question.”

“There is a lot of very early discovery going on, including price,” Weller said.

As it currently stands, there is no uniform price for carbon credits. There are several companies in the game buying and selling tem. Weller estimated that the average price, per ton of carbon stored, is hovering around $15.