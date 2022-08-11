Carbon pipeline, farm bill take center stage at Dakotafest

Shiny new machinery and technology are always exciting to check out at Dakotafest, but two forums taking place this year are sure to garner their fair share of attention.

Dakotafest will be held Aug. 16-18 in Mitchell, South Dakota, with a variety of forums and talks on all three days.

A forum on carbon pipelines will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, and a farm bill forum with Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson will take place ain the same time slot Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The proposed carbon-capture and sequestration pipeline has caused a stir among South Dakotans. Forum participants will represent a variety of interests both in favor of and opposing the new pipeline.

Panelists include Jim Pirolli, chief commercial officer with Summit Carbon Solutions and Jim Seurer, chief executive officer with Glacial Lakes Energy who will both offer insights on the project’s latest developments. The panel will also include Jay Poindexter, landowner from Ree Heights, South Dakota and Kristen Edwards, staff attorney with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

“It’s an issue that’s at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds,” said Lowell Mesman, western regional manager and organizational director for South Dakota Farm Bureau.

As is the next farm bill, Mesman said.

South Dakota voters will have an opportunity to hear from their Washington delegates about their hopes for the next farm bill.

Mesman said the leadership team of South Dakota Farm Bureau spent time deliberating which two topics should be discussed at Dakotafest, tossing around ideas such as markets or farm transition.

He said the biggest factors in deciding what to highlight center on what’s circulating at the time.

“You can always do a forum on generational transfer of farms or different things like that, but these are the two (topics) that came to the top of the list for us,” Mesman said in a phone interview.

Succession planning will be covered Tuesday afternoon. Legacy Law Firm will present “How business ethics can help your operation: from asset protection to tax and succession planning.”

South Dakota State University Extension has its own host of topics to be covered by speakers in the university tent.

Tuesday at 12:30 p.m, Ryan Samuel, assistant professor and SDSU Extension swine specialist, will give a talk about sustainability in the pork industry.

On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., professor John Ball, forestry specialist and state forest health specialist will speak on the importance of trees.

Rounding out the SDSU Extension talks will be Jason Clark, assistant professor and SDSU Extension soil fertility specialist, discussing soil health and corn nitrogen and phosphorus.

The ever-popular SDSU ice cream social will be held all three days at 1:30 p.m.

Mesman said he’s also eager to see the crowds return to Dakotafest this year. With the show being virtual in 2020 and coming back amidst COVID in 2021, he said he hopes the numbers will return to normal this year.

That means getting to reconnect with old acquaintances and meeting new people and vendors, which Mesman said is part of the reason he thinks it’s worth people’s time to come out to Dakotafest.

It’s a really good place to meet people, he said.

“Most of the large manufacturers and whether it’s chemicals or buildings or grain bins, they’re usually all there,” he said.

Mesman said Dakotafest has been doing more and more with livestock over the past few years. The livestock tent will be home to talks on nutrition, cattle chute demonstrations and a talk by St. Onge, South Dakota rancher Justin Tupper, who also serves as the vice president of the United States Cattlemen’s Association.

Tupper will speak at noon Wednesday.

New machinery will also be on hand. Mesman said this is the time of year that new models are starting to be released, so it’s a great time to come out and “kick the tires.”

The Farm Bureau barn will host Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau throughout Wednesday, Mesman said.

Those who stop by the Farm Bureau hoop barn can enjoy coffee and donuts, as well as sign up to win generators and power tools.

“It’s kind of a power up with Farm Bureau,” Mesman said.