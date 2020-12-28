Center to monitor Legislature’s COVID-19 response, policies affecting rural quality of life

After an incredibly tumultuous year, many South Dakota communities are facing significant public health and economic challenges.
As 2020 draws to a close, the Center for Rural Affairs is looking ahead to the next South Dakota legislative session and it is likely that COVID-19 response will be an important topic of conversation in Pierre. Though several pandemic relief programs have been created, Gov. Kristi Noem has indicated that a portion of the state’s CARES Act relief funds remain unallocated.
During the 2021 South Dakota legislative session, the Center will be monitoring policies that affect the rural quality of life, and intersect with our goal of building vibrant rural communities. Our priority issues include:
• Economic Development: We know Main Street is the lifeblood of most rural communities. Yet the pandemic has stressed many small businesses to their limit. We support policies that increase opportunities for rural economic development and support small businesses and entrepreneurs. This includes COVID-19 relief programs targeted to small businesses.
• Clean energy: Energy development can also boost the rural economy. Clean energy offers a significant opportunity to diversify the rural economy while generating affordable, renewable power for homes and businesses. With wind and solar projects on the rise in South Dakota, we support siting standards that encourage development but also take into account the needs or concerns of communities.
• Farming and Food: Family farm agriculture plays a critical role in strengthening rural communities and shaping the character of rural life. Our priority is to advocate for these small family businesses, thereby strengthening the local economy. We also support policies that promote local and regional markets and the responsible use of the land.
• Rural broadband: Reliable internet access is a vital component of rural life. As COVID-19 has forced many of us apart, internet access has become a necessity for school, work and business. However, many rural South Dakota communities still do not have adequate service. We support policies that prioritize and expand rural broadband access across the state.
