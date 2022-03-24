Changes to shipping policy could help lost ag business, leaders say

The lines at the nation’s ports of entry are long, and that’s got the supply chain bogged down. The question is what America should do about it.

It’s a problem that’s built up over years and will likely take some additional time to get things flowing smoothly again.

At the federal level, the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act made it through the House of Representatives and is expected to pass the Senate. The two chambers will have to reconcile their versions before sending the finished bill to President Biden.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors is Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota. The Republican said ag lost a lot of potential business in 2021.

“Estimates say that because of the supply chain issues, American agricultural sales were 21% below where they could have been,” Johnson said during a Farmers for Free Trade Webinar March 23. “Looking back, we know that you can lose overseas customers overnight, but it takes years to get them back.”

A good example of the challenge is at the Valley Queen Cheese Factory in Milbank, South Dakota. The company had 2 million pounds of lactose, and no containers were available to ship them in.

But an even bigger problem is ships from Asia returning home empty instead of carrying American commodities. Johnson says help is on the way in the form of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.

“At some point, we have to hold these foreign-flagged ocean carriers accountable,” he said. “They have enough space but won’t let us put our stuff in there. The OSRA would hold those carriers accountable and tell them they aren’t allowed to unfairly discriminate against American agricultural goods.