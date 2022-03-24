Changes to shipping policy could help lost ag business, leaders say

The lines at the nation’s ports of entry are long, and that’s got the supply chain bogged down. The question is what America should do about it.
It’s a problem that’s built up over years and will likely take some additional time to get things flowing smoothly again.
At the federal level, the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act made it through the House of Representatives and is expected to pass the Senate. The two chambers will have to reconcile their versions before sending the finished bill to President Biden.
One of the bill’s co-sponsors is Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota. The Republican said ag lost a lot of potential business in 2021.
“Estimates say that because of the supply chain issues, American agricultural sales were 21% below where they could have been,” Johnson said during a Farmers for Free Trade Webinar March 23. “Looking back, we know that you can lose overseas customers overnight, but it takes years to get them back.”
A good example of the challenge is at the Valley Queen Cheese Factory in Milbank, South Dakota. The company had 2 million pounds of lactose, and no containers were available to ship them in.
But an even bigger problem is ships from Asia returning home empty instead of carrying American commodities. Johnson says help is on the way in the form of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.
“At some point, we have to hold these foreign-flagged ocean carriers accountable,” he said. “They have enough space but won’t let us put our stuff in there. The OSRA would hold those carriers accountable and tell them they aren’t allowed to unfairly discriminate against American agricultural goods.
“They are common carriers, and we need them to act like it for the good of American agriculture,” Johnson added.
Ray Bowman of California is a specialized consultant in international trade logistics, trade finance, import and export compliance management, and many other aspects of international trade. He’s also the program chairman with the District Export Council of Southern California. The supply chain is a big topic of conversation among government officials and companies up and down the chain dealing with these issues.
“Ocean carriers are making record profits through this,” Bowman said. “But if you look at the rest of the supply chain, most other businesses will tell you they aren’t making money because of significant challenges.
“There’s a lot of conversation about the ‘box rule,” says Bowman, a 30-year business veteran.
Container chassis are a type of semi-trailer used by truckers to deliver containers between ports, railyards and shipping facilities. Shipping companies have contracts with specific chassis companies, and truckers who don’t have that particular chassis have to look for one before they can load their contracted containers.
As you may imagine, truckers waste a lot of time trying to match the right chassis with their cargo, he said. Drivers also waste a lot of time at ports looking for available containers.
Speaking of truck drivers, America needs to find more of them to carry goods to ports.
“Another big problem is infrastructure at our ports,” Bowman said on the phone from California. “Port productivity is challenged by the fact that most of our ports were built when ships were much smaller than they are today.
When he started in business, the large ships held around 4,000 containers, he recalled.
“In the late 1980s, that was a big ship. Now, we’re looking at ships that can hold 10,000-20,000 containers,” he said.
In the past, he said each ship worked for one carrier, but that’s not the case anymore. The modern shipping industry contains “shipping alliances.” There are three big alliances in the shipping industry, which means four or more steamship lines can share one ship.
“That requires extra coordinating between truckers, shippers, and the ports,” Bowman said. “There’s a lot of things involved that need to get fixed.”
One of the West Coast ports is getting a needed upgrade, which will be good news for truckloads of Midwest soybeans. Omaha-based Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) recently approved a major expansion and upgrade of its port facilities at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington.
The expansion includes upgrades to its facilities at Terminal 2, including the construction of additional storage and the addition of a new state-of-the-art ship loader at Terminal 4. Both terminals are deep-water berths, which means ships have quick access to the open ocean once they’re loaded.
The planned expansion will enable AGP to load multiple ships up to and including Panamax-sized vessels.
“Today, time is more valuable than ever. The upgrades and the new ship loader will improve logistics for our plants, enhance production and reduce vessel idle time,” AGP vice president of ag products Craig Pietig said in a news release.
The company expects the new operations to be running in 2025.
With overseas demand for U.S. products to continue growing in the years ahead, Bowman said the time to get the exports challenges resolved is now. At the end of the day, these export delays don’t help anyone.
“I think the solution starts with more availability of appointments at ports on behalf of the carriers to make sure that U.S. exports shipments are getting out,” Bowman said. “It’s the equivalent of having a trade barrier or tariff when there’s no availability but a lot of demand.
“We also need to find ways to work with the ports, the terminals, and the carriers to make sure that we can easily get chassis and containers to make sure those appointments get utilized,” he added. “I think that would be a great short-term fix and a great place to start.”
