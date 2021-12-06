China influence weighs heavily on American agriculture

Like it or not, American agriculture is entwined with China, and the country will remain a heavy influence on farm business for the year to come.
“We need them and they need us,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaking at the Midwest Agricultural Export Summit hosted by South Dakota District Export Council in Sioux Falls Nov. 9. China is the U.S.’s top trade partner when it comes to agricultural products. They bought $26.5 billion worth in 2020, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, thanks in part to Phase 1 of a new trade agreement.
The trade deal has a special focus on exports of soybean product and distiller’s grain to support China’s growing livestock sector.
American agricultural and food products are well received in China, according to Terry Branstad, former Iowa governor and U.S. Ambassador to China under President Donald Trump. Branstad also spoke at the export summit, recounting his connections with Chinese diplomats dating back to the late 1980s.
“There’s no question that the Chinese people appreciate the safety and quality of American food,” he said.
China can’t provide enough food for its people, Branstad said, and the U.S. has the advantage of being known for its abundant, safe food supply. He would like to see the U.S. build on that reputation.
“Ag is the biggest area that can help us in easing tensions in China,” Branstad said.
And tensions are certainly high, with China testing weapons, raising concerns about the way they treat certain ethnic groups, and being accused of stealing tech secrets. The way they’ve inserted themselves into trade deals in the South China Sea shows that the U.S. is not being a leader there, Thune said. He would like to see the Biden administration take a tougher stance on China.
“This administration … is missing the boat, and that has serious consequences for our country,” Thune said.
Nebraska Farm Bureau president Mark McHargue asked Branstad for his take on China acquiring agricultural companies and American farmland. Branstad said it’s up to the U.S. to be strong and protect our interests.
“They’re our biggest rival in the world,” he said. “We have to recognize that and we have to do all we can to be efficient and competitive.”
Speakers on another panel said the U.S. needs to work to diversify its interests, especially in light of the recent spike in fertilizer prices impacted in part by some key ingredients from China.
Encouraging innovation and manufacturing at home by offering loans and grants would help, according to Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn.
Rep. Dusty Johnson said he’d like the U.S. to identify key areas where we don’t want China to have a disproportionate amount of control over the supply chains. Food and medicine is where he would focus.
Whether world markets or severe weather, farmers are dependent on forces beyond their control, Branstad noted. While in a time of good grain prices, he encourages producers to market carefully.
“Plan ahead and be ready for the challenges,” he said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.