China influence weighs heavily on American agriculture

Like it or not, American agriculture is entwined with China, and the country will remain a heavy influence on farm business for the year to come.

“We need them and they need us,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaking at the Midwest Agricultural Export Summit hosted by South Dakota District Export Council in Sioux Falls Nov. 9. China is the U.S.’s top trade partner when it comes to agricultural products. They bought $26.5 billion worth in 2020, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, thanks in part to Phase 1 of a new trade agreement.

The trade deal has a special focus on exports of soybean product and distiller’s grain to support China’s growing livestock sector.

American agricultural and food products are well received in China, according to Terry Branstad, former Iowa governor and U.S. Ambassador to China under President Donald Trump. Branstad also spoke at the export summit, recounting his connections with Chinese diplomats dating back to the late 1980s.

“There’s no question that the Chinese people appreciate the safety and quality of American food,” he said.

China can’t provide enough food for its people, Branstad said, and the U.S. has the advantage of being known for its abundant, safe food supply. He would like to see the U.S. build on that reputation.

“Ag is the biggest area that can help us in easing tensions in China,” Branstad said.

And tensions are certainly high, with China testing weapons, raising concerns about the way they treat certain ethnic groups, and being accused of stealing tech secrets. The way they’ve inserted themselves into trade deals in the South China Sea shows that the U.S. is not being a leader there, Thune said. He would like to see the Biden administration take a tougher stance on China.