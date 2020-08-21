The Clay County Fair is planning a number of “Un-Fair” activities next month in lieu of the 2020 fair in Spencer, Iowa.
To help fair fans get their “fix,” there's a new Fair in a Box that will bring the sights, sounds and smells of the fair to your doorstep. There's also two nights of International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) auto racing, and a second round of Non-Profit Take Out Tuesdays and Fair Food To Go.
Fair in a Box is a commemorative merchandise box that includes an "Un-Fair" 2020 T-shirt, a commemorative pin, a Clay County Fair bandana, a "taste" of some Fair food staples and a Centennial Cookbook to recreate blue ribbon recipes. There's a County Fair scented candle, a special Ginsu knife, a 2020 Un-Fair ribbon, a “Sights and Sounds” DVD and more.
Boxes are available for pre-order for $150 each through Sept. 4 on the website (www.claycountyfair.com), by phone (712-580-3000), or in person at the Fair & Events Center Administrative Office (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Shipping is free.
Boxes will also be available for pick-up on designated dates. Commemorative T-shirts will also be available for pre-order. Quantities will be limited on all items, so those interested are encouraged to order soon.
IMCA auto racing will make its final appearance in 2020 over two nights, Sept. 15-16. Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night and hot laps will start at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the box office each night.
The fair has scheduled a number of Non-Profit Take Out Tuesdays to give Fair food fans an opportunity to help out one local non-profit organization and support their mission each week:
· Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Hy-Noon Kiwanis (scholarships)
· Sept. 1 – Spencer Jaycees (Tree of Joy)
Vendors will be open 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday. Complete menu details can be found by following the Fair’s social media or the Fair’s website (www.claycountyfair.com).
Fair Food To Go (Round 2) will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 through Sept. 19. Fair food enthusiasts will be able to park, walk up, and order a variety of deep-fried and on-a-stick favorites including Tom Thumb mini donuts, 2019 “World’s Greatest County Fair Food” contest winning steak tips, funnel cakes, corn dogs, fried Oreos, tacos, pizza, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to be some of the first to try a 2021 new food, bourbon chicken.
Fair Food To Go will be open until 7 p.m. with extended hours on racing nights. Opening times for individual vendors will vary based on offerings, however all vendors will be open for lunch at 11 a.m. Complete menus, opening times, and a listing of vendors can be found by following the Fair’s social media or the Fair’s website (www.claycountyfair.com).
Admission for food events is free.