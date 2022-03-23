Conference highlights innovating rural communities

Residents of rural communities are invited to attend the fourth annual Energize! Exploring Innovative Rural Communities conference May 11 and 12 in Fort Pierre, South Dakota.
“It's a fantastic place for those of us in small communities that really need answers to big questions,” said Dave Bonde, economic development executive director for Fort Pierre in a video promoting the conference.
The conference begins Wednesday with a light lunch on and registration from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Central Standard Time. at the Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center, 19 E. Main Ave. and various locations throughout the Fort Pierre community.
Andrew McCrae will be the event's keynote speaker. A rural Missouri-based farmer and rancher, he is also an award-winning syndicated radio and TV broadcaster and a nationally recognized speaker. His syndicated radio program “American Countryside” has won the National Association of Farm Broadcaster’s “Oscar in Agriculture” award five times.
McCrea’s keynote speech, “Rural Town Renewal,” will address issues such as why some places attract residents while others see residents leave and the role rural citizens can play in helping businesses, schools and families succeed in rural and small-town America.
Breakout sessions will feature rural community and business success stories with topics focused on arts and culture, funding community projects, community and organization marketing, new life for old buildings and more.
A reception Wednesday evening will be held at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Museum including western-style food, entertainment and networking opportunities.
The registration deadline is May 2. The cost is $110 and includes all meals.
Register online at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/energize or contact SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist Peggy Schlechter at 605-394-1722 or peggy.schlechter@sdstate.edu.