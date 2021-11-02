Conversation piece

Every farm kid remembers the first tractor they drove, and every retired farmer has stories to tell about the earliest tractors on their farm.

Stories flow easily around a small, gray Ford Ferguson that’s found its home in the courtyard of a nursing home in Aberdeen, South Dakota. A group gathered recently at the Bethesda Home to dedicate the donated tractor that is the centerpiece of what’s known as the rural courtyard project.

“We hope it will be something for residents and families to enjoy and help people remember their rural roots and the legacy of being rural,” said Peggy Jo Larson, whose family played a major role in donating the tractor.

She recounted learning to drive a John Deere 60 as a 6-year-old on their Langford, South Dakota farm.

“I was blessed to grow up rural,” she said.

Her relative, Arlen Hanson, bought the Ford Ferguson two years ago. He grew up with one like it, he said, and he learned some lessons behind the wheel. Sharing with the crowd at the dedication, he said he had heard that the Ford Ferguson was able to plow in standing water. He tried it, and when his dad saw him he made sure it was the last time he plowed in water.

“It was a popular tractor,” Hanson said.

As soon as they put it in place at the Bethesda, a resident came out to share his tractor stories, excited to see a machine from his youth.

Hanson didn’t have to look far to find the tractor. It was sitting at Big Fella’s Bar and Grill on the east side of town. The owner had intended to use it for mowing, but he was willing to sell it at the price he bought it for: $1,800.