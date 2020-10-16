In the cooperative spirit, four of the nation’s biggest agricultural cooperatives joined forces to help relief efforts when the Midwest was hit with a powerful derecho storm this summer.
CHS, CoBank, Farm Credit Services of America and Land O’Lakes came together to donate $200,000. They money went to the American Red Cross as the organization was on the ground providing food, water and shelter to those who lost homes or suffered damage from the storm.
“Red Cross was one of the first organizations with boots on the ground. We wanted to provide quick and effective relief to the farmers and to the people in those towns that were struggling,” said Jessie Headrick, director of stewardship and community giving for CHS.
As people picked up after the Aug. 10 storm, the Red Cross served over 50,000 meals and provided nearly 2,000 overnight stays at shelters and hotels.
Seeing how the storm had damaged property and crops, Headrick said, representatives from the four cooperatives got on the phone and came up with a way to help farmers and their communities.
Efforts like that are core to the CHS mission and the cooperative spirit. Making connections and supporting communities is important, Headrick said, and other cooperatives share that mentality.
“The power of partnership is really ingrained in us,” she added.
Red Cross couldn’t provide the relief it does without support form organizations like the agricultural cooperatives, said Jill S. Orton, American Red Cross regional chief executive officer for Nebraska and Iowa.
“The devastation in Iowa following the derecho is tragic and unprecedented,” she said in a news release. “The recovery process in so many communities is going to be extensive. This generous gift allows us to deliver help and hope to families and individuals who are picking up the pieces and determining how to move forward.”
The Aug. 10 storm caused two deaths in Iowa and one in Indiana. A million homes and businesses were without power, and is destroyed or severely damaged 8,000 homes.
It brought winds over 100 mph in central Iowa. Derechos are inland storms with straight-line winds produced by complex of thunderstorms. There have been five such storms over the last 25 years, but none have compared in size and scope to this summer’s event, said Ray Wolf of the National Weather Service, speaking during a webinar Sept. 3.
Crops suffered in part because they were already struggling through dry conditions in the western and central area. Leading up to derecho, parts of the state were 2-4 inches below average on precipitation, according to Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan.
“Corn and some soybeans were not physically robust,” he said.
Corn wasn’t able to develop strong stalks and its root systems were exposed by a couple inches. Signs of moisture stress started show in June and July, Glisan said. Soybeans had silver-green leaves instead of a healthy emerald green. It added to the disaster when the storm hit.
“The derecho was able to do wide-scale destruction,” Glisan said.
Soybeans, being low to the ground, fared better in the winds. Corn was flattened with stalks snapped.
“Trying to combine it during harvest will be an exceptionally difficult task,” Glisan said.
Adding to harvest headaches, the storm caused damage to grain bins that were needed to store this fall’s crop. An estimated 57 million bushels of commercial storage capacity was lost, and on-farm storage lost was expected to be about the same. As farmers tried to rebuild, they faced steel shortages.
CHS did not have any damage to its facilities, but many others weren’t so lucky, Headrick said, adding: “Our hearts go out to those living the devastation.”
Knowing that it will be a long road to recover, she said CHS will be keeping its ear to the ground on other ways they can support farmers this fall.
In the meantime, CHS is celebrating national Co-op Month by commending its very own for volunteer efforts they’re a part of. The Cheers for Volunteers program highlights all the ways employees give back in their communities.