COVID antibodies produced by South Dakota cattle to be tested in NIH trial

Human antibodies produced by a herd of South Dakota dairy cattle are being tested as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The cattle, a Holstein mix, have been genetically modified to have a partially human immune system. During a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, two different doses of the cow-produced antibodies are being tested in people with mild to moderate COVID-19.

SAB Biotherapeutics, the Sioux Falls biotech firm that developed the antibody-producing technology, announced late last month that the first patient in the trial already had received a dose of the antibodies, a product called SAB-185.

Eddie Sullivan, SAB’s co-founder, president and CEO, called the trial a “significant milestone” for the company.

While effective COVID vaccines now are widely available in the United States, he said, they’re not the only story. Treatments still will be needed, just as both vaccines and treatments are needed to combat influenza, another virus with a high ability to mutate.

“You need to think of it as bookends,” he said of the two strategies.

Indeed, monoclonal antibody therapies have been used throughout the pandemic. But the company’s product, Sullivan said, produces a polyclonal response, meaning the antibodies can bind to more than one site on the coronavirus. Monoclonal antibodies, as the name suggests, can bind to only one. Humans naturally fight disease through a polyclonal response.

That could be important at a time when variants of the coronavirus have begun to outmaneuver some monoclonal antibody treatments. The Food and Drug Administration last month rescinded emergency approval for one monoclonal therapy when used by itself because it had “lost potency” against some variants.