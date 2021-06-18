Crops need rain soon to pull through

“We’re teetering on some problems.”

That’s the assessment climatologist Dennis Todey had of the region’s corn crop.

A heat wave in early June coupled with little rainfall is causing stress on crops, pastures and livestock. Todey, director of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa, spoke during the monthly climate outlook webinar June 17 about conditions in the field. He’s heard of corn leaves rolling from heat and lack of moisture by as early as 8 or 9 a.m., he said. Crops growing in poor conditions – sandy soils or compacted fields – are close to dying off, he said.

“We can still get rain. My concern is the longer term,” he said.

Corn is getting close to the stage where it needs 1.5-2 inches of water a week, he said. As it hits the tasseling stage, that’s where the real damage can be done.

Soybeans have more time to bounce back, especially if they get rain in August.

Hot weather is expected to continue through the rest of the summer. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s outlook released June 17 favors above normal temperatures for South Dakota through at least September. Drought is expected to persist through that time.

Hot temperatures in early June caused dry conditions to worsen throughout South Dakota and North Dakota.

Locations in northern South Dakota hit records for high temperatures. Mobridge matched its 2017 record high when it hit 103 degrees June 5. The same day, Aberdeen experienced its hottest June day at 104.

Many are comparing this year to 2012, when the region suffered in extreme drought.