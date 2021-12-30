Dakota Farm Show coming to Vermillion Jan. 4-6

Back this year is a full line up of seminars on timely topics, presented by South Dakota State University Extension, and hot lunches will be available once again to serve the 25,000-some producers who visit from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
Organizers from Midwest Shows are expecting a good turnout.
“People look forward to it. They shop around and get a good price,” show manager Penny Swank said.
Coming off of December shows in Peoria, Illinois and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Swank said crowds were good.
Admission and parking at the Dakota Farm Show is free. This year, you can enter the remodeled Dakota Dome from either the west or east sides. There is elevator access at both locations.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Though it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S. in full force, the Dakota Farm Show didn’t happen in January 2020 due to construction at the dome. It was back on for 2021 and attendees “were definitely buying,” Swank said.
Amongst the 500 booth spaces this year are some new or returning exhibitors.
Kearney, Nebraska-based Delux Manufacturing is exhibiting for the first time in a few years, featuring their continuous flow grain dryers. As more farmers add on-farm storage, fitting a bin site with their own grain drying system can be a worthwhile investment.
“They’re able to make a little better margin on their crop by having on-farm storage,” said Troy Beam, new South Dakota territory representative for Delux.
The company manufactures dryers for operations around the world, doing a lot of business in Europe, according to Beam.
He encourages farm show attendees to stop by the booth and ask questions. Representatives can help farmers size dryers for their needs.
Another company new to the Dakota Farm Show specializes in windmills.
Breezy Mills manufactures decorative and functional windmills in Milford, Iowa. Mark Peterson bought the business in 2019. He was pleasantly surprised that business stayed steady through the pandemic. In 2020, Breezy Mills sold units to 42 states, he said.
At the Dakota Farm Show, the company will be showcasing its 24-volt generation system for classic looking windmills. The unit can be used in remote areas to generate enough low voltage electric to power LED lighting or run water pumps for cattle. The windmills can aerate farm ponds of up to 3 acres.
The windmills Breezy Mills makes range in size from 8 to 40 feet high. Everything is manufactured at the plant in Milford. The blades come pre-welded, and the customer usually assembles the rest on site.
“Stop by and see us at the Vermillion show,” Peterson said. “We’re excited about it.”
Between browsing the booths, farm show visitors can catch up on the latest topics in agriculture. Extension experts will host talks throughout Tuesday and Wednesday in the Dome Club, a room that overlooks the show floor. Staff from SDSU’s Southeast Research Farm in nearby Beresford will present some of their latest findings.
Tuesday topics range from corn diseases and row spacing to research on beef feedlots and feeding rye. On Wednesday, highlights include a talk on dicamba movement with a professor from North Dakota State University and a Zoom session on weather trends with State Climatologist Laura Edwards.
Tuesday also highlights soybean topics, including gall midge issues and double cropping with rye. The afternoon talks will cover vegetable production and canning.
For those looking to refuel during the day, food and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand.
A big giveaway will take place Thursday afternoon at the show. WNAX and Northland Ford are giving away a 2021 Ford Bronco instead of a pickup truck this year. Contestants have been entering the drawing since this summer. From the names, there are 57 qualifiers who will be at the Dakota Farm Show Thursday at 1 p.m. to try their luck at picking the right key fob to match the Bronco.
“We’re super excited to have this opportunity available to people. They look forward to it every year,” said Amanda Hagman of WNAX.
While many of the 57 qualifiers have been chosen, farm show visitors have a chance to get in the group by signing up at select booths around the show floor. One key qualifier will be chosen at the end of Wednesday’s show. WNAX will have a sign up box, as will the Midwest Shows information booth.
For more information on the show, including an interactive map, visit dakotafarmshow.com.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.