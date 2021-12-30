Dakota Farm Show coming to Vermillion Jan. 4-6

Back this year is a full line up of seminars on timely topics, presented by South Dakota State University Extension, and hot lunches will be available once again to serve the 25,000-some producers who visit from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

Organizers from Midwest Shows are expecting a good turnout.

“People look forward to it. They shop around and get a good price,” show manager Penny Swank said.

Coming off of December shows in Peoria, Illinois and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Swank said crowds were good.

Admission and parking at the Dakota Farm Show is free. This year, you can enter the remodeled Dakota Dome from either the west or east sides. There is elevator access at both locations.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Though it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S. in full force, the Dakota Farm Show didn’t happen in January 2020 due to construction at the dome. It was back on for 2021 and attendees “were definitely buying,” Swank said.

Amongst the 500 booth spaces this year are some new or returning exhibitors.

Kearney, Nebraska-based Delux Manufacturing is exhibiting for the first time in a few years, featuring their continuous flow grain dryers. As more farmers add on-farm storage, fitting a bin site with their own grain drying system can be a worthwhile investment.

“They’re able to make a little better margin on their crop by having on-farm storage,” said Troy Beam, new South Dakota territory representative for Delux.