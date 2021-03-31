Dakota Layers, SDSU basketball donate eggs to food bank

Whether you are eating them, decorating them, or both, eggs are an enormous part of the Easter season. Dakota Layers, a family-owned egg farm north of Flandreau, South Dakota, dropped off eggs for local food banks ahead of the holiday in Sioux Falls March 31.
Since 2008, Feeding South Dakota has relied heavily on donated eggs from Dakota Layers to help serve quality protein to hungry families.
"Protein is probably the most difficult nutritious product for us to get our hands on and so much of it has to do with just the fact that most protein is perishable," says Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota. “As we commemorate one full year of navigating the wake of devastating effects of COVID-19, we know that this donation will be appreciated by so many individuals and families that visit our mobile food distributions who are still struggling to put their lives back together.”
Feeding South Dakota has received over 486,371 pounds of eggs from Dakota Layers over the years.
For the fifth consecutive year, Dakota Layers partnered with South Dakota State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams. For every free throw made in Frost Arena, Dakota Layers donated a dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota. This year, 382 free throws were made.
Dakota Layers increased their total donation to 540 dozen or 6,480 eggs.
“This year, more than ever, families are struggling to feed their families,” Dakota Layers general manager Jason Ramsdell said. “We’re happy to help those in need with such a great source of protein.