In the midst of such challenging times when the COVID-19 pandemic has put many out of work, Flandreau-based Dakota Layers egg farm donated 6,480 eggs to Feeding South Dakota.
Dakota Layers has made regular donations to the food bank for more than a decade. This is the fourth year the company has partnered with South Dakota State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams. For every free throw made in Frost Arena, Dakota Layers donated a dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota.
This year, 441 free throws were made, but Dakota Layers increased the donation to 540 dozen or 6,480 eggs. The donation was delivered April 8 to the Sioux Falls Feeding South Dakota facility.
The company pledged to donate an additional 36,000 dozen or 432,000 eggs over the next 10 days. The eggs will shared with the Pierre and Rapid City distribution centers to help families across South Dakota.
“This year, more than ever, families are struggling to feed their families,” Dakota Layers general manager Jason Ramsdell said in a news release. “We’re happy to help those in need with such a great source of protein.”
Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said protein donations are critical for helping hungry families.
"Protein is probably the most difficult nutritious product for us to get our hands on and so much of it has to do with just the fact that most protein is perishable," he said.