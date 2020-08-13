Five hard-working women from across South Dakota are in the running for the first ever Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award.
The winner will be announced Thursday, Aug. 20 during a virtual Dakotafest Women in Ag event, which starts at 10:30 a.m.
The farm show, set for Aug. 18-20 in Mitchell, was moved to an online format due to COVID-19. To sign up for the women's event and other educational sessions, visit ideaggroup.com/dakotafest.
The women's award is new this year and comes with a $500 prize. It's meant to recognize women for the work they do on the farm and ranch.
There about the Woman Farmer/Rancher nominees here:
Hope Wenzel
Hope Wenzel grew up helping on her family farm in Wessington Springs, South Dakota. After school, she returned to the farm and became the resident technical specialist for the GPS systems on the farming equipment, for not only her family but for the neighbors as well.
She lives with her husband and four children in Wessington Springs area where she homeschools her preschool-aged kids and helps out on the farm.
Wenzel manages all the finances for the family farm and hunting lodge. She drives the tractor when needed - usually with at least one of the kids - and assists with calving and lambing.
Wenzel runs a blog promoting farm living and also plays guitar and sings for community events.
"Hope exudes positivity, intelligence and has a passion for farm living and the rural lifestyle," her nomination said.
Amanda Radke
Amanda works 30-plus hours a week on her farm and seedstock cattle ranch in Mitchell, South Dakota alongside her husband. Amanda not only farms, she is also a freelance writer and columnist, agricultural keynote speaker, blogger for BEEF magazine and children’s book author.
Radke was active in agriculture throughout high school and college, lived abroad, in Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis before returning home and marrying her South Dakota State University meats judging teammate.
She handles the marketing, promotion and exhibiting of the livestock. She also handles the beef marketing via social media.
Radke is a big advocate for land management, and her fourth children's book on promoting soil health has a strong educational message about the principles of soil health and the importance of farmers and ranchers managing the land.
In her spare time, she reads her books at libraries and schools to promote ag literacy and to connect kids to farm life.
She and her husband are foster parents and believe there is healing to be found on the farm. She has a passion for teaching people about agriculture.
Jackie Schlagel
Jackie Schlagel is a farmer from Raymond, South Dakota, where she produces wheat, corn and soybeans and raises cattle alongside her husband. Schlagel works 55-plus hours on the farm each week and spends time with her three kids and five grandkids.
She rises early to get in her biking and walking time while simultaneously making her to-do list for the day and thanking God for the life she gets to live on her farm.
Schlagel spends her time tagging calves, giving shots at the chute while working cattle and keeping the cow-calf record books.
In summer you’ll find her mowing hay, raking, baling gardening, canning and freezing. She drives the grain cart, tractors and semis and helps with all the daily chores. She is always counted on as a helpful hand to neighbors in times of need, whether with the loan of equipment or a hot meal.
Schlagel and her husband also volunteer on the Cattlemen’s Association. Her hobbies include playing piano, taking pictures and spending time with family.
Cathy Eichacker
Cathy Eichacker works full time each week on her corn, soybean, alfalfa, grass hay and cattle farm. She grew up on a farm in Salem, South Dakota as child No. 10 in a family of 12 children. She married and continued her life as partner to her husband on the Eichacker farm.
Eichacker maintains the books, cattle registrations, records, data for the catalog and the annual Eichacker Simmentals bull sale. She can run heavy equipment and handles all the marketing. She jumps in the seed tender to ensure the planter doesn’t stop and delivers countless meals to feed the farm team. She is in the pasture from sunrise to sunset each and every day.
When there is spare time, you can find her organizing fundraising events for the local community, school and 4-H club. She spends many hours promoting ag in the community. She is heavily involved in the FFA program as a sponsor and judge. She is actively involved in the Simmental Association and 4-H as well.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped Eichacker from sharing her love of the farm, either. She arranged a virtual field trip for her son’s class so they could experience life on the farm complete with a class naming of a calf and updates to the classroom on the life of the newborn.
Heather Maude
Heather Maude grows a multitude of different crops and raises cattle and hogs alongside her husband, working more than 60 hours a week on their farm in western South Dakota.
Maude grew up in Wyoming on a cattle and sheep ranch. Throughout school, she was heavily involved with 4-H, buying her first Hereford heifer at age 8. She married her husband and became a South Dakotan.
She dove right in to work on the farm calving heifers, farrowing sows, cleaning barns and learning how to drive all forms of machinery. Maude has helped to double their acreage and number of head of cattle.
Her Wyoming roots brought new thinking to the farm and she soon increased efficiency and productivity. She reorganized the record-keeping system for both livestock entities, paying particular attention to renovating how hog data was recorded resulting in better vaccination protocols and scheduling, accurate performance data and increased genetic quality. She improved sanitation methods, converted sales to live auction and began direct marketing butcher hogs. She was instrumental in obtaining federal beef and pork meat labels and did the majority of the legwork to bring them to fruition.
Maude's creative diversification generated additional revenue streams, allowing her to stay home raising her children. She has served on the South Dakota Farm Bureau Board of Directors, allowing her to have a hand in developing policy and a voice in agriculture. On the side, she maintains her love of journalism writing a column for Tri-State Livestock News.