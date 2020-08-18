The streets of Dakotafest in Mitchell will be quiet this year. The show, which would have been the 25th annual event, is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since announcing in early June that the show in Mitchell would not happen this summer, Dakotafest organizers have been working to plan a virtual event for the same dates in August. The show will go on with eight forums and educational panels geared toward South Dakota farmers and ranchers and a special event celebrating women in agriculture. The dates are Aug. 18-20.
The women’s event is new, and with it there’s a special recognition for one hard-working woman in agriculture. The Dakotafest Woman Farmer or Rancher of the Year will be announced Thursday, Aug. 20 during the 10:30 a.m. session. Niki Jones, spokeswoman for IDEAag, the group that puts on Dakotafest, said woman have a stronger role than ever in agriculture, and they wanted to recognize their work.
“They’re often the unsung hero of the farm. So many jump in the tractor and work out in the field or doing books and marketing,” she said. “They’re moms and teachers and ag leaders in their communities.”
Nominations were compiled over the summer, and the winner will get a $500 cash prize. Jones said they hope to make this an annual program at Dakotafest.
The women’s event will also include a speech by American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee chairwoman Sherry Saylor. Read a recap of her speech at Farmfest on page 22A.
IDEAag’s Farmfest in Minnesota was held virtually this year as well. Jones said it was a successful week with strong following of their live-streamed panels, including political forums ahead of the Minnesota primary.
“There’s no playbook for how to do a virtual event for an event that has been on the ground, in person for so many years,” she said. “But we wanted to be able to have an outlet for farmers and producers that wanted that education and wanted the political discussion they would normally look forward to in an election year.”
You can register ahead of time for Dakotafest sessions at ideaaggroup.com/dakotafest/dakotafest-virtual-registration.
Dakotafest virtual forums kick off at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 with a discussion on the ag economy. Experts will be discussing the current state of affairs and giving an economic outlook. Panelists are Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at the brokerage firm INTL FCStone; Michael Nepveaux, economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation; and Kathryn Birkeland, chairwoman of economics and decision sciences at the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business. Former state secretary of agriculture Walt Bones will moderate.
Gov. Kristi Noem will give a message during the 1 p.m. discussion Tuesday, titled Leading the No. 1 Industry in South Dakota: A view of agriculture form the top. Lieutenant Gov. and interim Secretary of Agriculture Larry Rhoden will have an overview from an administrative approach, and Bones will speak from his experience in ag leadership as well.
The South Dakota State University tent is usually a busy place at Dakotafest. While there will be no daily ice cream social this year, Extension experts will offer information for producers. The first session on beef livestock health and nutrition takes place 3 p.m. Tuesday. Matthew Diersen will talk about livestock risk protection, Warren Rusche will discuss preparing calves for the feedlot, and Adele Harty will cover beef cow mineral nutrition for weaning.
Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m., get an update on policies in Washington, D.C., that impact agriculture as Sen. Mike Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson log on for “Ag Chat from the Hill to South Dakota.” They’ll discuss COVID-19 relief efforts, proposals for the cattle market and more as they field questions from participants.
A 3 p.m. session from SDSU will cover agronomy topics. John Keimig will talk about grain bin safety. Xufei Yang will discuss grain bin management, and Laura Edwards will give a climate update.
Thursday sessions include a talk on food preservation and meat processing from Megan Erickson and Amanda Blair of SDSU Extension at 2 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., South Dakota Farm Bureau’s Pasture to Plate series will host a discussion on mandatory price reporting and discovery in the cattle market. Dr. Ted Schroeder from Kansas State University will speak.
This would have been Dakotafest’s 25th year in Mitchell. A celebration will instead be held at the 2021 Dakotafest. Jones said they area planning to offer giveaways, prizes and treats for kids.
“We’re planning on being back in person stronger than ever,” she said.
Dakotafest Webinars
Tuesday, Aug. 18
10:30 a.m. The Current State of the Ag Economy
1 p.m. Leading the No. 1 Industry in South Dakota - A view of agriculture from the top
3 p.m. SDSU: Beef Livestock Health and Nutrition
Wednesday, Aug. 19
1 p.m. Ag Chat from the Hill to South Dakota
3 p.m. SDSU Agronomy - Safety, Management and Climate Updates
Thursday, Aug. 20
10:30 a.m. Dakotafest Women in Ag Event
2 p.m. SDSU: Food Preservation and Meat Processing
7:30 p.m. South Dakota Farm Bureau Pasture to Plate Series: Mandatory Price Reporting and Discovery
Register online at ideaggroup.com/dakotafest/schedule-of-events