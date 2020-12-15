Daschle delivers speech virtual at SD Farmers Union convention

With new leadership in Washington, D.C., next year comes a major shift in policy. But with the nation deeply divided on political issues and still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take work to move forward.
“We both have to listen,” former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle said giving the keynote address at the South Dakota Farmers Union convention, held virtually Dec. 9.
Daschle pointed out several areas were the Farmers Union organization could be the catalyst for change. Addressing concentration in the meat packing market is one issue were he hopes President-elect Joe Biden makes meaningful change.
He said he’s encouraged by bi-partisan efforts to deliver another round of COVID relief, but groups like Farmers Union can help make sure that rural communities aren’t left out.
“It’s important rural organizations be engaged,” he said.
Along with COVID relief, Daschle sees conservation and dealing with climate change as critical areas for rural America. South Dakota is well poised to provide both solar and wind power, he pointed out, and farmers play a major role in ethanol production.
It’s important to create a market for mid-level ethanol blends such as E30, Daschle said. He called it the most compelling answer to the challenges we face on the path to being free of fossil fuel use.
“We need to do a better job of reaching out to environmental groups and the EPA on the value of E30,” he said.
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew spoke ahead of Daschle. Looking back on the year, he noted the challenges and opportunities that arose.
“2020 was supposed to be the year that agriculture turned the corner,” Larew said, noting that many of the trade issues that had disrupted markets in previous years had been ironed out.
While the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges, it brought attention to some issues Farmers Union had been working on for years. Among them was the resiliency in the nation’s food system. No one gave much thought to where their food came from before, Larew said. For most, farmers produced efficiently, food was abundant and grocery store shelves were filled.
“This year finally had the perfect storm,” Larew said.
Consumers felt the effects when large packing plants had to shut down and slow the processing of cattle and hogs. Producer growers that are normally prepared to meet the high demand of restaurants found themselves with mountains of unwanted vegetables when dining establishments closed their doors.
With social distancing still encouraged as we head into the new year, many meetings and annual conventions have moved to a virtual format. Larew likes to use the online sessions to highlight the need for a robust broadband system in rural areas, he said. Where connections are lagging, it interrupts telehealth options and keeps people from running their businesses effectively, he said.
“It really puts a lot of Americans behind,” Larew said.
Looking ahead to 2021, Larew noted the work that lies ahead. He hopes to revive the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration (GIPSA) – eliminated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2018 – to watch over market activity. He also wants to work with USDA to make it easier for small and medium-sized meat processors to compete against the large packing companies.
With Tom Vilsack looking to be back at the helm of the USDA, Larew said it’s helpful that he already knows how to run such a mammoth agency.
“He can hit the ground running,” he said. “At National Farmers Union, (we’ll be) making sure he’s running in the right direction.”
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.
The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor.