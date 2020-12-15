Daschle delivers speech virtual at SD Farmers Union convention

With new leadership in Washington, D.C., next year comes a major shift in policy. But with the nation deeply divided on political issues and still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take work to move forward.

“We both have to listen,” former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle said giving the keynote address at the South Dakota Farmers Union convention, held virtually Dec. 9.

Daschle pointed out several areas were the Farmers Union organization could be the catalyst for change. Addressing concentration in the meat packing market is one issue were he hopes President-elect Joe Biden makes meaningful change.

He said he’s encouraged by bi-partisan efforts to deliver another round of COVID relief, but groups like Farmers Union can help make sure that rural communities aren’t left out.

“It’s important rural organizations be engaged,” he said.

Along with COVID relief, Daschle sees conservation and dealing with climate change as critical areas for rural America. South Dakota is well poised to provide both solar and wind power, he pointed out, and farmers play a major role in ethanol production.

It’s important to create a market for mid-level ethanol blends such as E30, Daschle said. He called it the most compelling answer to the challenges we face on the path to being free of fossil fuel use.

“We need to do a better job of reaching out to environmental groups and the EPA on the value of E30,” he said.

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew spoke ahead of Daschle. Looking back on the year, he noted the challenges and opportunities that arose.