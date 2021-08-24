Drought, tax relief top of mind as delegates head back to D.C.

The continuing drought and looming estate tax changes have farmers and ranchers keeping a close eye on policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

Home for the August recess, South Dakota’s Congressional delegates talked at Dakotafest in Mitchell Aug. 17 about the challenges they face and the work they’re doing making changes at a federal level that will help producers on the farm.

They were in agreement that producers facing drought conditions should have earlier access to cutting hay and grazing Conservation Reserve Program land.

Producers need something more practical that doesn’t take an act of Congress for them to get assistance, Rep. Dusty Johnson said. Sen. John Thune said they have been working to get more flexibility in emergency situations for over a decade, so farmers can hay the land while still protecting vegetative cover for wildlife.

“It’s a balanced approach, but it’s so stinking hard to convince the bureaucracy to do things that seem so logical to us here in South Dakota,” Thune said.

The tool for disaster relief this year is WHIP-plus (the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program), which passed out of the Senate agriculture committee in early August. Thune said the issue now is distributing the funding, but it’s much needed.

“There isn’t an acre of ground in South Dakota that isn’t in some category of drought this year,” he said.

To help farmers and ranchers better prepare for future natural disasters, Johnson said he is taking as his marching orders the recommendations put out by a group of ag, food and forest organizations. The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance gave its guidance last November. Some of those ideas will be put in place in the next farm bill, he said.