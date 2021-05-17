DSU, SDSU launch joint doctorate program with double focus on precision ag and cyber operations

As the volume of data increases on the farm, so too does the requirement for people to interpret and give advice on the data.

As precision technology takes hold in agriculture, getting people on the farm that have a background in managing large volumes of data and security can help, DSU professor Stephen Krebsbach said.

“We have several students that want to go back and work on the farm with that computer science background,” he said. “That need for that farmer to be tech savvy in securing their resources is going to become more and more important.”

And cyber security is a rising threat in agriculture, too.

Students going through the program with a focus on agriculture will come away with backend knowledge to encompass cyber security.

“Having it baked into the cake from beginning to end is more and more important,” Krebsbach said.

Krebsbach serves as a professor of computer science at DSU and is their master’s program coordinator. Over the last four years, he’s been working with professor George Hamer at SDSU to work a doctorate program into their respective curricula. As longtime friends from them time both worked at SDSU, they realized the need for comp sci masters students to stay in the state rather than leave to pursue a higher level of education.

While SDSU has a smaller master’s program, it has the largest precision ag program at a land grant university in the nation. And though DSU offers a less ag-focused curriculum, its cyber operations department is considered amongst the top three schools in the U.S.