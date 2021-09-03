Economic study shows a strong ag focus in South Dakota

Despite a troubling 2019 growing season and a 2020 season marred by a global pandemic, agriculture in South Dakota has progressed to account for $32.1 billion in economic output, nearly 30% of the state’s economy.

Agriculture contributes 129,753 jobs in South Dakota and another $11.7 billion in total value added from all ag industries combined.

“Ag is a huge part of our state, and without it, we are in a lot of trouble,” said Hunter Roberts, secretary of South Dakota’s Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR)

The department helped finalize a study on economic contributions to see how agriculture has changed since the last study in early 2019.

What makes this study different, however, is how the department arrived at the numbers. This time the state partnered with AgUnited, the South Dakota Dairy Producers, and several other ag councils to put together county-by-county data.

Each county across the state was broken down by categories ranging from household income to total value added. Minnehaha County tops almost every category, accounting for nearly $2 billion on its own in value-added agriculture.

DANR will use the data as a tool to help encourage and support ag businesses across the state, as well as provide historical context to how the state is doing, Roberts said. Studies like this help them stay on track, he said.

As these studies have progressed, Roberts said they’ve noticed a growing trend of labor changes in South Dakota. Much like the rest of the county, with massive labor shortages continuing to prove a problem in the unskilled workforce department, many agriculture jobs are shifting to skilled, mechanical jobs.