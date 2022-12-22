Economists encourage producers to be aggressive, plan ahead

The year to act boldly is 2023.

That was the key message from a pair of ag economists.

Kevin McNew, chief economist for Farmers Business Network (FBN) provided a look into 2023 and beyond at the company’a annual conference, Farmer 2 Farmer Dec. 7 in Omaha.

Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor at Total Farm Marketing, addressed South Dakota soybean farmers at the 2022 Ag Outlook event Dec. 8 in Sioux Falls.

Their findings were evenly matched.

Prices look good.

For now.

But plan ahead, even for 2024 as bullish markets don’t usually last more than two years.

South America was among the most influential factors according to both economists, particularly Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil is continuing to increase soybean production and may see a record year with that crop. While the United States grows approximately 30% of the world’s soybeans, Brazil is on pace to produce nearly 40%, assuming they have a record year, Blohm said.

However, when it comes to corn, McNew said the country is relying heavily on a second season crop, which is considerably riskier than first.

As for export prices, the U.S. can’t compete with countries such as Brazil and Argentina, especially as the power of the dollar has increased, McNew said. That is why countries such as Japan have been favoring Brazilian beans.

The U.S. dollar strengthened 30% over the Japanese yen, McNew said.

“Even if we had kept our U.S. corn price the same, the price to Japanese buyers went up 30% just because of the change in currency,” he said.

Neither Blohm nor McNew were hopeful that inflation is going to decrease any time soon.

If the value of dollar drops, it’s going to be good for exports, Blohm said, but she anticipates that the FED is going to keep raising interest rates in order to fight inflation.

McNew agreed, stating that inflation will likely be persistent into 2023 and quite possibly in following years.

He also doesn’t expect input costs to decrease, especially nitrogen.

“There’s no relief in sight for nitrogen fertilizer,” he lamented.

Blohm encouraged producers to watch the value of the dollar, as that impacts export numbers.

Argentina, a country that produces nearly 13% of the world’s soybeans, is also a contender for impacting U.S markets, though the country is currently facing a drought, a fact that could benefit U.S. producers, Blohm said. If Brazil starts to dry out, the U.S. market will also get better.

Blohm is hopeful that China will also come back as a major player in soybean exports.

Every month, China uses 10 million metric tons of soybeans and they have to import almost all of it, she said. As the country has recently eased up on lockdowns, Blohm said she believes China is ready “to come back out and play again.”

However, when it comes to corn, the picture isn’t quite as hopeful.

“China and Brazil are now friends,” Blohm said regarding corn.

McNew echoed Blohm’s sentiments, though sees Chinese hog margins improving, so that may encourage the eastern nation to increase their U.S. imports, he said.

Renewable diesel offers another sign of promise for U.S. soybean producers, with Blohm calling the fuel “a very bullish story.”

Big ag and big oil are pairing together to build out refining and crushing capabilities, McNew said, adding that the pairing will have a very positive impact.

McNew attributes much of the increase in interest in renewable diesel to California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard rather than the EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard program, however.

“That was kind of a shock to the market and markets don’t like shocks very much,” he saidd.

McNew also indicated that even with a rise in electric vehicles, fuel-powered vehicles are outselling EVs.

Between 2018-2021, electric vehicles increased by 1.2 million, while gas-powered vehicles increased by 11.6 million.

However, McNew noted that E85 vehicles fell from 10% to 7.8% in that time frame, though he doesn’t expect that to have a massive impact.

Ukraine is also top of mind for both economists. 2022 yields were better than expected, but McNew reminded people that Russia didn’t invade Ukraine until Feb. 24, so farmers in that nation had already purchased most inputs.

That won’t be the case next year.

“Even if guns stop firing, that country is pretty decimated,” he said. There will be little to no inputs during the 2023 growing season, which is sure to have an impact on markets.

Between South America, China, Ukraine, inflation and weather, there are many looming questions about U.S. crop markets this year.

That’s why both Blohm and McNew encouraged producers to be aggressive this spring. Blohm said for farmers who still have beans in the bin, Valentine’s Day historically is a good time to sell and looks to be again.

McNew echoed her sentiments, and said even if prices do go down a bit, there’s no reason to expect $4, and especially not $3 corn any time in the near future.

They each also encouraged producers to look beyond 2023. “Make sure you’re pricing for 2024,” Blohm said. “I’m not joking. This is the year you need to go further out.”