Educational opportunities offered at Pork Congress

TQA CERTIFICATION
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m. with SDSU Extensions Heidi Carrol and Ryan Samuel
Whether it’s transporting pigs to harvest or moving pigs between farms, animal handlers play a key role in maintaining herd health. The Pork Checkoff’s Transport Quality Assurance program (TQA) was updated to enhance safe handling, biosecurity and swine disease, such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV).
This certification program consists of a presentation and a 50-question exam. The presentation will cover a variety of topics like basic animal behavior and handling, transportation of pigs, fitness of the pig, and bio-security. Upon completion of this training course and passing the 50-question exam you will receive a certificate card in the mail from the Pork Checkoff. .
U.S. PORK INDUSTRY ECONOMIC UPDATE
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1 p.m. with Steve Meyer
What is in store for pig farmers in 2021? Dr. Steve Meyer will address key factors directly impacting your bottom line, including grain supplies and prices, protein demand, hog price and supply projections, consumer trends and pork exports. Meyer has a history of providing producers with valuable insights on pork and hog markets that he will bring to this South Dakota Pork Congress session
PQA PLUS CERTIFICATION
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m. with SDSU Extension’s Dr. Bob Thaler and Ryan Samuel
The Pork Checkoff’s Pork Quality Assurance Plus (PQA Plus) program and producers’ commitment to the We Care ethical principles have long provided guidance for responsible on-farm antibiotic use. That won’t change with FDA’s new antibiotic use guidelines and the expansion of the veterinary feed directive (VFD) rule that covers more antibiotics.
At this certification seminar, Dr. Bob Thaler and Ryan Samuel walk you through the certification process and discuss the advantages of having your farm site certified, as well as reinforcing management techniques that enhance production and animal well being. After completion of this training course, you will receive a certificate card in the mail from the Pork Checkoff.
The last component to the certification is the farm site assessment. To find an advisor in your area to assess your site, visit www.pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.
MASTER PORK PRODUCERS BANQUET
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner, Ramkota Rushmore Room
South Dakota’s Master Pork Producers Association honors pork producers and allied industry members at its annual banquet.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from Ashley Gelderman at AGelderman@standardnutrition.com or 605-335-9693 or the day of the event at the Pork Congress help desk. The cost is $25 a ticket or $200 for a table of eight.
All vendors are encouraged to attend and bring a guest. This would be a great opportunity to entertain your customers.
What did we learn from COVID-19 if ASF should break?
Thursday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.
The implications of COVID-19 have been the primary focus of the swine industry in 2020. However, we are well aware of the continued threat of a foreign animal disease entering the US and especially South Dakota and the immediate area.
This panel consists of experts in the field of swine health including biosecurity, isolation and restricted movement of swine as well as market and food chain disruption.
With the expansion of African swine fever (ASF) confirmed in Germany there is increased concerns with potential US exposure to foreign disease.
There will be a question and answer session to address your specific questions regarding foreign animal disease preparedness.