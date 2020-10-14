Understanding where you came from is the best way to move forward, said Alan Hojer, the manager of Keep Farmers Farming from First Dakota National Bank.
Hojer joined in on the six-part webinar series focusing on all aspects of agricultural life hosted this summer by the South Dakota Ag Foundation and the Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership, Farm Credit Services of America and Maxwell Strategies. Hojer’s talk on financial decision making in times of crisis focused on framing your state of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic and other major ag disruptors.
“I’ve had people tell me: ‘There is nothing behind me worth looking at or remembering, I’ve got to keep building forward,’” he said. “He told me he wanted people to learn just like he did. Perfect, now he understood that what you came from is how you structure your family looking forward.”
Hojer said that learning and understanding from the past is an essential key to moving forward during a crisis. Typically, in normal times of running a business, understanding the “known” elements helps influence the unknowns when they come up. Unfortunately, as no one has lived through a global pandemic of this scale before, the decision-making process has been permanently altered over the course of 2020.
When we have no background information to draw from it disrupts the structure many people use to cope with stressors, Hojer said. The lack of clarity often puts people in the wrong frame of mind for making long-term decisions, he said.
Ultimately, dealing with the stress of a financial crisis along with the burdens of social crisis is to empathize. While typically most people sympathize and try to find the main culprit for the issues or the stress, Hojer said simply understanding that stress is there to begin with helps more in the long run.
“If you just sympathize, you look for who to blame. But if you empathize, you realize we are all in a tough spot. Let’s look forward to figuring out how to head on the right track,” he said.
Once a connection is established and there is an understanding that everyone is in the same boat, Hojer said healing and aligning are bound to come together.
A few tricks, such as pre-planning discussions with friends and family, have helped in the past, Hojer said, but it mainly comes down to listening for anxiety and making everyone feel as safe as they can be.
Unfortunately, Hojer said not everyone is qualified for these sort of discussions.
“You need to know how to handle conflict,” he said.
Without the appropriate skills, getting involved with someone else’s issues and trying to empathize with them may be the wrong course of action.
As the pandemic rages on and the ag downturn seems to continue, Hojer expects financial paralysis will set in for many producers. Hojer advised being understanding because nothing in 2020 can be taken as a “normal” situation.