The politics of the next presidential election are shifting the goalposts of estate taxes.
With Democratic and Republican candidates alike debating the value of estate taxes, Ray Grabanski, president of Progressive Ag of Fargo, North Dakota, said now would be the best time to lay out a comprehensive plan.
With changes to the tax code and other estate entities being shifted around almost yearly, Progressive Ag, a farm risk management company, was on hand at the Watertown Winter Farm Show Friday, Feb. 14 to help producers parse through the newest information.
As it stands, $11.58 million can be transferred tax-free per person. This is up from $5 million just three years ago. However, many Democrats and some Republicans have become displeased with how the tax code changed during President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Because of this, Grabanski outlined some key things for producers to do before passing in order to transfer the most wealth tax-free.
The major things to consider, Grabanski said, are the portability provisions in the tax code. There are several unique ways to transfer wealth tax-free beyond the set amounts per person. The first and biggest way is gifting money. As it stands, you can gift $15,000 per year per person tax-free, which Grabanski highly advised producers in the room consider, should they be worried about exceeding certain wealth barriers.
The next important cog, especially for family farms that are registered as LLCs, would be to consider taking a minority position within the LLC. If you are just below the 50% threshold as owners of the company, you’ll receive a 45% discount on certain taxes.
“Put a package together to take advantage of the various ways to avoid tax on your property,” Grabanski said.
Another aspect of estate planning is finding a way to avoid probate costs upon death. Grabanski said there are four key ways to do this: revocable living trusts, joint ownership of assets, making lifetime gifts, and purchasing life insurance. Each can help producers and their families avoid as much financial stress as possible.
Probate costs are the costs associated with transferring ownership of assets to the next generation.
“It’s expensive, slow and has a lot of procedures to go through,” he said. “They make sure all the debts are paid before it can pass on to the next generation.”
Overall, it usually costs about 5% of your overall estate to run everything through probate, Grabanski said.
While gifting works for all aspects of estate transfer, and joint ownership of assets and revocable living trusts will help manage the taxes associated with estate transfer, Grabanski said utilizing life insurance should come as a last resort.
“Life insurance is probably the last effort to try to avoid taxes,” he said. “There is a lot of different ways to skin that cat.”
The example Grabanski used was someone in his 80s taking out a life insurance policy for $1.2 million upon death with a $200,000 premium each year. Essentially, what the client is doing, is assuming their life expectancy is under that 11-year mark as to set aside a pool of money that will be tax-free to his family upon death.
Whatever way you approach estate planning, Grabanski said, the most important thing is to keep working at the plan and making sure everything is set up the way you want. And if you don’t have a plan, consider visiting any estate planner and work out a comprehensive way to securely transfer your estate.
“It’s not going to be perfect the first time you run through this,” he said. “The first draft of your estate plan and your will isn’t the final plan, hopefully. The only one that matters is the last one.”