Ethanol legislation hopes to push EPA to update decades-old carbon formulas

Using decades-old data for 2021 solutions wouldn’t work on the farm, and a group of senators, industry veterans and ethanol advocates are hoping it stops happening for the biofuels industry.

In early February, Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., proposed the Adopt GREET Act. The legislation would require that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) update its formula for modeling ethanol and biodiesel carbon intensity scores and use the annually updated GREET formula.

Under the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) the EPA is calculating biofuels, specifically ethanol, on a model that was done in 2010. Recent studies by both the Department of Energy and third-party researchers have found that ethanol carbon intensity scores have dropped by nearly half during that time.

The largest ethanol players have been pushing for this kind of legislation for the last several years. In 2020, Thune introduced the bill during the tail end of the Trump administration but decided to reintroduce it to gain support in the new political landscape.

“It is imperative that the EPA adopts the latest, most accurate science to quantify the environmental benefits of ethanol, which was recently shown to have nearly half the carbon intensity of traditional gasoline,” said Josh Shields, senior vice president for government affairs and communications for POET, the ethanol company based in Sioux Falls. “Sen. Thune and Sen. Klobuchar’s bill is a critical step in restoring integrity to the RFS, encouraging higher blends of biofuels and formally recognizing what ethanol producers and corn farmers have known all along: the power of biofuels and agriculture are some of the best tools available to grow our rural economies while staying in sync with nature.”