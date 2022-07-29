Fairgrounds future impacts 4-H

Earlier this year, Knife River, formerly Concrete Materials, offered to purchase the W.H. Lyon fairgrounds for $65 million.

However, because the land, which was gifted to the county by Winona Axtell in 1938, is under a legal deed, it might not be able to sell.

As county and Knife River officials navigate legal and real estate matters, groups like Minnehaha 4-H that utilize the facilities both during the fair and throughout the year wait to see what lies ahead for their future.

Nathan Skadsen, 4-H youth program advisor for Minnehaha County said in a phone interview that as a county program, they’ll follow along with whatever the county decides.

“We obviously enjoy being a part of the Sioux Empire Fair right now, but we know that we are a small part of what happens at the fairgrounds each year,” he said.

Minnehaha County 4-H holds its achievement days during the Sioux Empire Fair each year. The dual event comes with pros and cons, said Heidi Zwinger.

Zwinger is both a Minnehaha 4-H parent and part of the 15-member special task force the county put together to evaluate the potential sale and future of the grounds.

The pros include how 4-H members are able to advocate for agriculture as they share their projects and animals with the public, Zwinger said.

Though with most 4-H events occurring during the weekdays of the fair, they don’t get the weekend traffic they’d like to, she added.

Zwinger said the biggest con of having achievement days during the fair is the price of admission.

“I don’t want to have grandparents have to pay admission to come watch their grandkids show a calf at eight o’clock in the morning and then there’s nothing open until at least 10 a.m.,” she said.

Skadsen said that should be alleviated some this year with the addition of wristbands, a solution that came out of a collaboration with Minnehaha County.

In previous years, attendees would get stamps on the hand to show a paid admission, but that made it hard to track.

This year, each 4-H participant and their family members will receive wristbands for free admission to the fair, though he wasn’t sure of the number of wristbands each family could get in total.

Skadsen said the county sought input from 4-H families about the potential sale of the fairgrounds because they valued them as partners.

He regularly gives input to the W.H. Lyon fairboard about what’s happening in 4-H and when they’d like to use the facilities.

Skadsen gave an example.

“If we’ve noticed that there’s something wrong with the livestock barn, or think that there’s a better way to load and unload our livestock, we’ll bring that to the fairgrounds and have that discussion with them and they’ve been good with us,” he said.

Because Minnehaha County and the fair board has collaborated with 4-H regularly, Skadsen said he’s “not worried about being left out in the cold,” if something should happen to the fairgrounds. He’s confident the county would help them.

“Minnehaha County has been very supportive of 4-H,” he said.

Most 4-H families he’s chatted with hope the fairgrounds stay where they are, he said, especially as many of them grew up going there and have memories on the grounds.

“However, most families know there are improvements that could be made to the facilities,” he said.

Zwinger agreed.

In 2019 an attempt was made to raise money for new livestock buildings.

“We approached a local farm organization about doing some sponsorship of it and they had two questions.” Zwinger said. “One was ‘if the county didn’t take care of the buildings before, how do we know they’re going to take care of the buildings now?’”

The second question was about the rumors that the fairgrounds might be sold.

“If it can’t be sold but they won’t make upgrades, then what?” she asked.

Zwinger said she’d like to see a solution similar to the Turner County Fair.

“It’s free and the community rallies around it,” she said.

Whatever happens, Zwinger said the task force needs to come together to find a solution that benefits everyone, especially when she sees Minnehaha 4-H families put their kids in other counties’ programs.

If Minnehaha County 4-H does eventually need to find a new home, Zwinger said she’d be OK with that.

“4-H is more about being a community than a place,” she said.