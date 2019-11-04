Producers, agri-business personnel, landowners and other interested parties can learn about programs in the 2018 farm bill in a series of information meetings throughout northwestern Iowa next month.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency (FSA) to put on workshops about the program election and the enrollment process. Experts will also lead a discussion about farm stress management and financial decision-making.
“These meetings are designed to help producers, landlords and other agri-business professionals with a discussion of farm operation strategies, including the 2018 farm bill election and enrollment process, the ARC/PLC analyzer tools that are available to them, and farm financial trends and stress management issues,” said Gary Wright, farm business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Topics and presenters for each meeting include:
• 2018 Farm Bill - presented by a local USDA FSA representative;
• ARC/PLC Decisions, ISU Payment Analyzer and Farm Financial Issues - presented by ISU Extension and Outreach representatives;
• Farm Stress Management - presented by a local Human Sciences Specialist in Family Life with ISU Extension and Outreach.
The meetings will be held on the following dates/locations:
• Tuesday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon - Frontier Bank Basement (301 Main St., Rock Rapids), Pre-register to 712-472-2576.
• Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2-5 p.m. - Iowa Lakes Community College Estherville Campus (300 S. 18th St.), Pre-register to 712-362-3434.
• Tuesday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon - Hap Ketelsen Community Center (203 N. Main St., Everly), Pre-register to 712-262-2264.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m. - Iowa Lakes Community College Emmetsburg Campus, Door #3 (northwest end of building), Room 282 (3200 College Drive), Pre-register to 712-852-2865.
• Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-8 p.m. - Northwest Iowa Community College Building A, Room 119 (603 W. Park St., Sheldon), Pre-register to 712-957-5045.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1-4 p.m. - Prairie Lakes AEA (824 Flindt Drive, Storm Lake), Pre-register to 712-732-5056.
• Thursday, Dec. 19, 5-8 p.m. - ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County (251 12th St. SE, Le Mars), Pre-register to 712-546-7835.
Each meeting will last approximately three hours, and doors will open 30 minutes before the meeting begins. There is no fee to attend, however, pre-registrations are requested to better manage the availability of materials and resources. For more information, contact Gary Wright at 712-223-1574 or gdwright@iastate.edu.