Farm Bureau, Farmers Union together support ag secretary nomination

Presidents of South Dakota’s largest agriculture organizations unite in their support for President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of Tom Vilsack as secretary of agriculture.
“Today, we face many issues in agriculture. Because Tom Vilsack knows his way around the USDA, it will help us find solutions faster that will work for family farmers and ranchers,” said Doug Sombke, president of South Dakota Farmers Union and Conde farmer.
“Having been there before, it takes away some question marks and gives us some certainty,” said Scott VanderWal, president of South Dakota Farm Bureau, and a Volga farmer. “And coming from Iowa, he understands agriculture.”
VanderWal and Sombke both know Vilsack, having worked with him when he served as Secretary of Agriculture for the Obama Administration.
“He is a caring individual,” Sombke said. “During the Farm Crisis of the late 70s and early 80s, Vilsack worked as an attorney to help farmers save their land and farms. His heart remains with farmers and rural Americans.”
Stronger together
Vilsack’s strong understanding of agriculture, rural America and ethanol, an industry important to South Dakota’s farm and rural economy, is valued by both men and the organizations they lead.
“The health and viability of American agriculture is directly related to national security, and he understands that," VanderWal said. "It is critical that we can continue to provide safe and healthy food to our citizens despite what may be going on in the world."
Although the policy and philosophy of the organizations Sombke and VanderWal lead do not always align, when they do agree, the two leaders, both multi-generation South Dakota farmers, say it’s important to show unity.
“When we agree, we need to make it known publicly,” VanderWal said. “The comment we hear a lot of times from elected officials is they do not know which way to go on agriculture policy because they hear so many differing opinions.”
Sombke agreed. “In a time when our country is so divided between urban and rural, those of us in agriculture need to stick together and be on the same page wherever and whenever we can. We are stronger together,” he said. “Of course, there are things, we as farmers don’t always agree on. But where and when we can, we need to show unity.”
