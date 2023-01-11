Farm couples can focus on communication at ISU-sponsored getaway

To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two Farm Couple Getaways. Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
The first getaway will be held Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb.11 at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Dubuque. The second getaway will be held Friday, March 3 through Saturday, March 4 at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Holstein.
The getaways run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day. There is no cost to attend the program as food, lodging and other expenses are covered by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the event. Each getaway will consist of 10 couples and extension facilitators.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 10 couples per event.
Registrations are due two weeks prior to each session. Dairy specialist Fred Hall is taking registrations at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.