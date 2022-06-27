Farm economist is cautiously optimistic

Input costs are through the roof, but the financial outlook is still good for farmers.

At least for now, said Dr. Brent Gloy, an economist specializing in agricultural finance and agribusiness management at Agricultural Economic Insights.

Gloy, who has also held tenured faculty positions in agricultural economics at Purdue University and Cornell University, spoke at the South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Brookings June 22.

His talk titled “Hold On - The Volatility Continues” focused on both the hope farmers have for fiscal year 2022 but also on risks and precautions.

He didn’t shy away from the sky-high costs.

“They've done something unique,” Gloy said of farmers. “They've planted the most expensive crop they've ever grown.”

But while costs are high, so are the prices.

Gloy added that he would not say that next year’s input prices wouldn’t be even higher. While fertilizer prices have started to level, fuel prices have skyrocketed. Gloy said oil prices don’t show signs of softening anytime soon, especially given the fact no one wants to buy oil from Russia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters.

“Well, people want to buy it. They just don't want to admit it,” he said.

Gloy said that once the energy situation calms down, input prices should calm down. However, until the situation with Russia and Ukraine resolves itself, don’t look for that to be happening any time soon.

China also has a huge impact on what farmers can expect as it holds nearly 70% of the world’s available grain stocks.

The Asian nation holds 70% of the world’s corn, 50% of the wheat, and 36% of the soybeans.

Gloy also pointed out that the U.S. relationship with China has not been as friendly as it has been in the past.

“That's why you’re starting to see worries about global stockpiles and the ‘F word’ getting thrown around,” Gloy pointed out.

The ‘F word’ he was referring to?

Famine.

Situations such as these create a large supply response, which Gloy said is well underway in South America, where acres are increasingly rapidly.

Gloy said the U.S will be producing large amounts of crop as well, though there is concern about what happens if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Gloy said he also feels like a recession is inevitable.

“How long can Americans pay $5 a gallon for gasoline and not push us into a gigantic recession? How long can the rest of the world pay even more for their fuel before they're forced into a major, major recession? Unfortunately, I feel like that's what's coming,” he said.

Severe recessions get inflation under control, he added.

“It’s a major caution. It’s not a flashing yellow at this point, it’s a flashing red light. Slow down,” he said.

Gloy compared what’s happening now with the 1980s.

Today, while interest rates are rising, income levels are rising as well. In the ‘80s, interest rates spiked while income levels dropped.

“When we still have inflation and we're seeing unemployment, that's when it's going to get really tough,” Gloy cautioned, though he did not speak to whether or not he expected a high level of unemployment to be on the horizon.

Despite higher interest rates, the high income levels make Gloy optimistic about farmland prices.

But it’s risky, he said, especially if incomes start to decrease.

“That’s what happened in the 80s and that caused tremendous pain,” he said.

Gloy said another thing farmers pay attention to is the global macro situation, which he referred to as an “absolute train wreck,” particularly citing Europe’s energy crisis.

“They don't really want to use fossil fuels. But they can't produce it all with green energy and it's getting really expensive. They are caught and they are in a huge mess.”

Gloy cautioned farmers to also keep an eye on global tensions, supply chain problems, labor markets and animal diseases.

Yet, with all the certainty, Gloy said farmers are in a great situation, for the time being.

“Farmers are going to make a lot of money,” he said.

Gloy concluded his speech with three suggestions of what precautions farmers can take.

The first, he said, is to get specific about risk. He encouraged farmers to lay out the three biggest risks for the bank or their operations, prioritize them, discuss them with people involved and get a handle on them now rather than later.

Second, he said to build resilience and think strategically. Consider capital investments and develop a long term strategic plan.

Finally, he said, avoid forced errors.

He showed a quote from Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger that said, “It’s remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.”

Gloy ended his talk on a positive note.

“It's a great time to be in agriculture. Incomes are up. Let's enjoy it,” he said.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

