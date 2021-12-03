Farm income reaches highest levels since 2013

Farm income is quite the roller coaster from year to year for as long as most of us can remember. The Food and Agricultural Policy Institute released its Baseline Update for U.S. Farm Income, and the good news is farm income is up in 2021. How long will it last?
Dr. Patrick Westhoff is director of the institute and says the recent baseline report has some good news as well as some questions in the months ahead. Higher prices for farm commodities are always good for the farmer’s bottom line.
“We’re looking at very high levels of receipts for both crops and livestock this year,” he said on the phone from his office at the University of Missouri, where FAPRI is located. “The receipts will be far above the 2020 level and lead to the highest farm income level since 2013.”
The higher income level in 2021 didn’t catch researchers by surprise, given what they’ve seen in the markets recently. The overall market outlook is much stronger than it was in January because prices are much higher than at the beginning of 2021. On the other end of the spectrum, they see production costs rising too.
Government support payments helped during the COVID-19 challenge of 2020 and into 2021. However, as policy is set right now, those payments won’t be available in 2022, which will put a dent in farm income.
“We had a record level of payments in 2020, and while this year’s numbers are down quite a bit, it’s still a historically high number,” Westhoff said. “It’s been a big part of the story, but again, the big increases in market prices and sales values have been the No. 1 driving force behind strong income in 2021.”
The drop in the level of government support likely means agriculture could be looking at a sharp decline in cash flow. Without a change in the current policy, ag income in 2022 could take a hit of up to $20 billion compared to the relatively high level in place this year.
“It could be the lowest level we’ve seen in quite some time,” he added.
Looking at their pricing forecasts for both crops and livestock, he said they all tell different stories. On the grain and oilseed side, we are seeing very high prices for the crop that’s currently being harvested, and those prices should persist for most of the current marketing year.
“Assuming we have normal crops around the world in 2022, and no new major demand shock, we could be looking at lower prices for crops harvested in 2022 and future years,” Westhoff said. “That’s an obvious negative on the farm income side of things.
“Hog prices are incredibly high in 2021,” he said, switching to the livestock markets. “They’re much higher than most people likely anticipated a year ago. However, they will likely come back down to Earth a bit in 2022.”
He says cattle prices likely have a little more strength in front of us for at least a short time. Demand has been very good for cattle and beef, and the expectation is there may be some decreased production because of the lingering impact of drought in many of the country’s main cattle-producing areas. That might mean a tight supply-and-demand situation for beef for some time to come.
Production costs increased quite a bit in 2020, but he said USDA came back and revised its estimate “quite a bit,” noting that it’s clear that some costs have risen “dramatically” this year.
“One of the most obvious costs is feed,” he said. “That’s gotten much more expensive this year as grain prices increased. Likewise, there are some increases in fertilizer prices and a variety of other production costs across the board.
“While we don’t expect to see the same rate of cost inflation in 2022, we do expect to see further increases in production costs next year,” Westhoff added. “That and the declining payments definitely weigh on our outlook for farm income in 2022.”
A big increase in land value this year will likely continue into 2022. Since land is the No. 1 asset owned by farmers, that all by itself pushes up the overall value of assets held by the agricultural sector.
“Debt increases have slowed this year,” he said. “Some lenders are actually making fewer loans to farmers this year because of reduced loan demand. Higher land prices and less debt means the ratio of debts-to-assets is probably going to drop in 2021 for the first time in several years and could come down even farther next year as asset values continue to rise.”
Institute researchers are concerned that if income drops from the current high levels, that may eventually slow the increase in land values, which in turn could cause debt-to-asset ratios to begin to rise again in 2022.
“An important thing to remember is that net farm income is the difference between two very big numbers,” Westhoff added, “and that’s the value of receipts and other income produces take in and their cost of production. Even a relatively small proportional change in the situation that affects receipts or costs can result in a large proportional change in a net income measurement.
“While we’re giving you our best guess here,” he said, “we do know that markets and Mother Nature are guaranteed to have surprises in store for us.”
