Farm income reaches highest levels since 2013

Farm income is quite the roller coaster from year to year for as long as most of us can remember. The Food and Agricultural Policy Institute released its Baseline Update for U.S. Farm Income, and the good news is farm income is up in 2021. How long will it last?

Dr. Patrick Westhoff is director of the institute and says the recent baseline report has some good news as well as some questions in the months ahead. Higher prices for farm commodities are always good for the farmer’s bottom line.

“We’re looking at very high levels of receipts for both crops and livestock this year,” he said on the phone from his office at the University of Missouri, where FAPRI is located. “The receipts will be far above the 2020 level and lead to the highest farm income level since 2013.”

The higher income level in 2021 didn’t catch researchers by surprise, given what they’ve seen in the markets recently. The overall market outlook is much stronger than it was in January because prices are much higher than at the beginning of 2021. On the other end of the spectrum, they see production costs rising too.

Government support payments helped during the COVID-19 challenge of 2020 and into 2021. However, as policy is set right now, those payments won’t be available in 2022, which will put a dent in farm income.

“We had a record level of payments in 2020, and while this year’s numbers are down quite a bit, it’s still a historically high number,” Westhoff said. “It’s been a big part of the story, but again, the big increases in market prices and sales values have been the No. 1 driving force behind strong income in 2021.”