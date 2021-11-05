Related to this story

Living the ag life
One word summarized every speaker at the South Dakota Women in Agriculture annual conference: Agvocate.

Conversation piece
  • Updated

Every farm kid remembers the first tractor they drove, and every retired farmer has stories to tell about the earliest tractors on their farm. Stories flow easily around a small, gray Ford Ferguson that’s found its home in the courtyard of a nursing home in Aberdeen, South Dakota

Ag lawyer named head of South Dakota Corn
  • Updated

“I am excited to come home to the state where I grew up and work on behalf of South Dakota’s corn producers to help ensure their needs are met from a policy standpoint in both Pierre and Washington, D.C.”

An eye for the green
A technology company with a mission of reducing chemical usage is getting ready to roll out an after-market kit that gives sprayers an eye in the field. “It’s a transition from this very wasteful practices to very precise applications.” 