DeVany award

The F. Arlene DeVany of Clay County accepts an award for their Sesquiscentennial Farm at the South Dakota State Fair. The award presented by South Dakota Farm Bureau and the state department of agriculture honors farms and ranches that have been in the same family for 150 years or more. 

 Submitted photo

Farm and ranch families who have consistently owned their land for a century or more were honored at the 2020 South Dakota State Fair, receiving a Century, Quasquicentennial or Sesquicentennial Farm and Ranch award from South Dakota Farm Bureau and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

This year, 25 families were honored with the Century Farm award for 100 years of ownership, 16 were honored with the Quasquicentennial award for 125 years of family ownership and 2 were honored with the Sesquicentennial award for 150 years of family ownership.

Since the program began honoring families in 1984, South Dakota Farm Bureau and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture have recognized over 3,000 farm and ranch families.

More details about the program and photos of this year's honorees can be found at https://www.sdfbf.org/get-involved/century-farms.

Century Farm/Ranch Honorees

Carl Ashdown, Hyde County

Frances Behnke, Marshall

Charles & Peggy Boydston, Pennington

David & Sharon Bushnell, Lyman

Cindy Dancler (Jan Family Farm), Charles Mix

Allen & Margaret (Youngberg) Eggers, Roberts

Agnes E.L. Gross, Hand

Barbara Sue Haynes, Aurora

Byron & Dennis Hendrickson, Hamlin

Joanne, Roger & Evan Jensen, Kingsbury

Paul & Bridget Johnson, Codington

Dan Kari, Perkins

Eugene & Lois Kleinjan, Brookings

John & Loni Kocmich, Charles Mix

Jimmie Larsen, Turner

William H & Diane McDaniel, Haakon

Curtis & Heather (Koerner) McGuigan, Lawrence

Nix Family Ranch LP, Jones

Matthew & Muriel (Gade) Olson, Codington

Rasmussen-Lehman 33 Ranch, Mellette

Mark & Jill Rust, Hamlin

Marshall & Colleen Springer - Buffalo Butte Ranch, Gregory

Donald & Dianna Stotz, Potter

Kerry & Paula Warkenthien, Clark

Steve, Linda, Terry, Robin Wicks, Lake

Quasquicentennial (125 years) Farm/Ranch Honorees

Avis Brandenburger, Roberts County

Donald & Fae Dayton, Brown

Kathleen (Eickman) Piscitello, McCook

Donald Erickson, Marshall

Kaija Graves, Brule

Larry & Linda Halse, Codington

Gerald Hefner, Davison

David & Marcia Johnson, Brookings

Joe & Paul Nordstrom, Roberts

Don & Helen (Whipple) Prater, Grant

Geraldine D Purtell, Charles Mix

Darlene & Mark Ripp, Hutchinson

Donna Schwartz, Minnehaha

Donna Webster, Minnehaha

Zane L Williams, Yankton

David Thyen, Codington

Sesquiscentennial (150 years) Farm/Ranch Honorees

 F. Arlene DeVany, Clay County

Clifford, Janet & Clayton Sorum, Lincoln