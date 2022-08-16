Farmers, community celebrate ag together

Highlighting the importance of soybean farmers to America’s food chain, the South Dakota Soybean Association and their affiliate organization Hungry for Truth hosted the annual Farm-to-Fork dinner Aug. 4.

The event kicked off at A Homestead Brew near Valley Springs.

Lee Anderson, a fourth-generation farmer, runs the brewery on his family’s farm that was originally homesteaded in 1882.

Lee said he wanted to honor the South Dakota soybean farmers when he created Cash Crop Creamsicle, the signature beer for the night.

The beer was brewed using organic soy milk, oranges, honey and hops that were grown right outside his brewery’s door.

Following Lee’s hand-crafted beverages and cheese hors d’oeuvres provided by Valley Queen Cheese, guests moved a mile west to the farm of Jordan and Samantha Scott for a meal catered by Roll ‘n Pin Catering and served by South Dakota FFA members and state officers.

As attendees dined, speakers from all sectors of agriculture spoke about the importance of farming to feed a hungry world.

Jordan Scott choked back emotion as he reflected on being a fifth-generation farmer, working the same land his great-great-grandfather settled on in 1886.

“I want to say I feel really blessed to be able to farm with my dad,” Scott said, pausing to wipe away tears.

While the love of the land has remained the same, the equipment has changed quite a bit, he said with a laugh.

The Scott family had two very different tractors on display to denote just how far agriculture has come in 100 years.

A 1927 B John Deere with 120 horsepower sat next to a modern Cat Challenger with 525 horsepower.

“There’s a little bit of a difference,” Scott said of the two.

After the meal, Walt Bones gave a brief talk called “Living Off the Land,” in which he used an apple to demonstrate how much land on earth is actually suitable for growing the world’s food and fiber.

Once the apple was cut into a 1/32 size slice that represents how much of the world’s land is available for growing crops.

And that available land is shrinking, he said.

One acre of suitable farm ground is lost to development every minute, Bones said. That’s about 2,000 acres each day.

“So as we’re trying to feed the world, we’re doing it with fewer and fewer acres of land,” he said.

Bones said the told the crowd, which consisted of 21 state legislators, that they have both an opportunity and responsibility to work to influence policies and society to protect modern agriculture.

The evening ended with a soy-based cheesecake made by Roll ‘n Pin chef Micahel Hillman, who thanked the farmers present for all their hard work saying it was only because of them his job was possible.