Do you know a woman farmer who deserves recognition for all she does?

Nominations are open for the Woman Farmer of the Year, which will be presented at Farmfest in Redwood County, Minnesota, this summer.

The Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year award, launched in 2020, honors hard-working female farmers across Minnesota who selflessly dedicate their time to growing crops and raising livestock.

As in previous years, five nominees will be chosen among all candidates and honored live at the Women in Ag event that will be held on the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center stage during the farm show near Redwood Falls. The Women in Ag event features a female ag speaker and concludes with the presentation of a $1,000 cash prize to one finalist named as the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year.

Kristin Reiman Duden was named the 2022 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year last August for her commitment to raising hay, corn and cattle on her farm in Princeton, Minnesota.

“As a woman in Agriculture, you matter and are a precious asset to whatever operation or organization you belong to,” said Reiman Duden. “There is so much you bring to the table. This platform has been a wonderful way to showcase that. The title Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year is a catalyst in helping tell your story and share it with others.”

Farmfest takes place Aug. 1-3, and the award is presented at the Women in Ag event on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10:45 a.m.

“There are so many deserving women farmers across Minnesota committed to production agriculture,” said Niki Jones, marketing director for IDEAg, the company that produces Farmfest. “We ask Minnesotans to nominate a hard-working female farmer so we can show our appreciation for their efforts.”

Those wishing to submit a nomination, either of themselves or for someone else, or attend the Women in Ag event, can visit Farmfest.com for more information. Nominations close May 19.