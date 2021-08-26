 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fieldstone donations will help 'rock the Inn'

Fieldstone donations will help 'rock the Inn'

  • Updated
Rock the Inn

Children’s Inn of Sioux Falls is asking the public to donate fieldstones for a rock facade at its new facility at 113 N. St. Paul Ave. on Sept. 18 and 19.

The fieldstones will be used to create a stone wall at the new 48,000-square-foot Children's Inn facility, which will increase capacity from 40 beds in 24 bedrooms to 96 beds in 38 bedrooms.

Children's Inn is a program of Children’s Home Society that provides emergency shelter, meals and transportation to kids in Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook, Turner and Union counties.

“Through the Rock the Inn campaign, we’re asking the community to donate fieldstones to literally help support victims of domestic violence and children who have been neglected and abused,” Children’s Inn Program Director Amy Carter said.

“We’re also looking for volunteers to load and haul stone, so we can make it easier for those who just want to donate the fieldstones,” she said. “It would make a great public service project for colleges, churches, athletic teams and other groups.”

The organization is asking for rocks no smaller than a grapefruit and no larger than a basketball. Any unused stone will become part of the facility’s landscaping down the road.

“Rock the Inn offers a way for folks to become involved with Children’s Inn and the important work we do,” says Carter. “They can help us truly build our community’s future.”

A groundbreaking for the project was held May 4, 2021.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Carbon markets the new ‘Wild West’
News

Carbon markets the new ‘Wild West’

  • Updated

While the carbon market has become a hot topic in agriculture as the Biden administration renews efforts on climate secure practices, many are still unsure about how the market is playing out.

+2
A crossroads for agriculture
News

A crossroads for agriculture

  • Updated

The next farm bill, due in 2023, was the main topic of discussion at the ag policy panel at Farmfest in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Aug. 3.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News