Fort Pierre farm honored for conservation work

Prairie Paradise Farms of Fort Pierre is the winner of the South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.

Active in a variety of agricultural and community organizations, Prairie Paradise Farms hosts a Family Day in May where visitors partake in hands-on educational stations on topics such as livestock, insects, germinating seeds, soil layers, and grain identification.

Levi and Crystal Neuharth took over management of Prairie Paradise Farms in 2016. Levi is a founding member and current chairman of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, so they make decisions based on the five principles of soil health: 1. Keep the soil covered; 2. Disturb as little as possible; 3. Keep living roots growing as much as possible; 4. Include diversity in plant communities; 5. Integrate livestock.

+4 Diversity drives Fort Pierre farm Situated in the rolling hills west of Pierre, the Levi and Crystal Neuharth farm is all abou…

The Neuharths raise diverse livestock as well, including a herd of 100 dairy goats and a free-range flock of 150 laying hens. In addition to 4-H projects for their three children, Johnathon, Justin and Kaydee, the goats are an important and beneficial enterprise for the farm.

Although the Neuharths have been rotationally grazing their 3,000 acres of grasslands since 2010, they do not own any cattle. Their custom grazing business provides daily monitoring and frequent rotations to fresh pastures for other people’s beef cattle.

The crop residue left behind from no-till practices provides a protective armor for the soil, which creates habitat for soil organisms, prevents erosion and evaporation, and keeps out disease, pests, and weeds. A diverse rotation of crops allows them to capture different markets and spread out the risk from weather events.