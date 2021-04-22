 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Pierre farm honored for conservation work
top story

Fort Pierre farm honored for conservation work

  • Updated
Neuharth family

The Neuharths raise goats, chickens and crops in the hills west of Fort Pierre, S.D. They are Kaydee, 4, Crystal, Johnathon, 11, Levi and Justin, 9.

 Photo courtesy of USDA NRCS South Dakota

Prairie Paradise Farms of Fort Pierre is the winner of the South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.

Active in a variety of agricultural and community organizations, Prairie Paradise Farms hosts a Family Day in May where visitors partake in hands-on educational stations on topics such as livestock, insects, germinating seeds, soil layers, and grain identification.

Levi and Crystal Neuharth took over management of Prairie Paradise Farms in 2016. Levi is a founding member and current chairman of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, so they make decisions based on the five principles of soil health: 1. Keep the soil covered; 2. Disturb as little as possible; 3. Keep living roots growing as much as possible; 4. Include diversity in plant communities; 5. Integrate livestock.

The Neuharths raise diverse livestock as well, including a herd of 100 dairy goats and a free-range flock of 150 laying hens. In addition to 4-H projects for their three children, Johnathon, Justin and Kaydee, the goats are an important and beneficial enterprise for the farm.

Although the Neuharths have been rotationally grazing their 3,000 acres of grasslands since 2010, they do not own any cattle. Their custom grazing business provides daily monitoring and frequent rotations to fresh pastures for other people’s beef cattle.

The crop residue left behind from no-till practices provides a protective armor for the soil, which creates habitat for soil organisms, prevents erosion and evaporation, and keeps out disease, pests, and weeds. A diverse rotation of crops allows them to capture different markets and spread out the risk from weather events.

With assistance from the USDA-NRCS and their local conservation district, the Neuharths have also planted nearly 20 miles of trees to create wildlife habitat.

Gov. Kristi Noem made the announcement about the Neuharth's award in conjunction with Earth Day. The award is given in honor of renowned conservationist, Aldo Leopold, this award recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water, and wildlife resources in their care.

In South Dakota, the award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition. The award will be presented on Dec. 1 in Rapid City at the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association’s annual convention and trade show.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wanted: Rural cooperative board members
State & Regional

Wanted: Rural cooperative board members

  • Updated

Running a rural cooperative takes dedication from local people willing to serve on its board of directors, but in areas with small populations it can be hard to find people to step up into leadership. The Rural POWER program aims to address that shortage.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News