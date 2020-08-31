Celebrating 50 years of women being part of FFA, a Midwest equipment dealer is donating blue jackets to 175 girls in South Dakota.
RDO Equipment Co. partnered with the South Dakota FFA Foundation through the Foundation’s Blue Jackets Bright Futures program. The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been an iconic symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933, when delegates to the national convention voted to make the jacket part of the organization's official attire, thus creating the long-standing tradition.
Each year, the South Dakota FFA Foundation’s Blue Jacket Bright Futures program provides hundreds of FFA jackets to members who may not have the financial resources as well as to those who have demonstrated leadership qualities and personal growth. Last year, the program awarded the iconic corduroy jacket to 332 members from 63 chapters. Each jacket is sponsored by an $80 donor contribution. Any individual or organization can become a jacket sponsor.
“The positive impact the South Dakota FFA has on the youth of South Dakota is something we wholeheartedly support, not only as members of the agriculture industry, but as members of our community,” said Brook Stephens, regional general manager for RDO. “As we celebrate 50 years of women in the FFA, we’re proud to have the opportunity to recognize and support the role women play in shaping the agriculture industry, today and in the future.”
“We are so thankful for this incredibly generous gift by RDO,” said Gerri Ann Eide, executive director of the state FFA foundation. “The FFA jacket unifies our members in a long-standing tradition. The Blue Jackets Bright Futures program is special, as it provides members their own jacket, reminding them that they are part of something larger than themselves. RDO’s gift highlights their genuine commitment to the agricultural industry and the importance of women in agricultural careers.”
SD FFA members can apply to receive one of these jackets through the South Dakota FFA Foundation until Sept. 20, at https://bit.ly/2Ql0hhN.
If you are interested in sponsoring a jacket for $80, visit http://sdffafoundation.org/.