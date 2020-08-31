Platte-Geddes FFA members post after receiving jackets through the 2019 Blue Jackets Bright Futures Program. They are Grayson Hanson, back left, Jackson Neuman, Caden Foxley and Taylor Larson. Ashton Summerville, front left, Jayden Johnson and Addy Boltjes. This year, RDO Equipment Co. partnered with the South Dakota FFA Foundation to sponsor 175 female jackets in celebration of the 50-year anniversary of girls being able to join FFA.