Giving a voice to rural South Dakota

In the southeastern South Dakota town of Avon, the latest census counts just fewer than 600 people.

The number could be bigger, but a lack of available houses and apartments have hindered people from putting down roots there, according to one local leader.

“Families was to move in, but we have absolutely no housing available for families to move in,” Sara Hento said.

Hento has taken on Avon’s housing crisis as her primary project through a leadership program called Rural POWER. Part of the inaugural class from the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute, Hento and five others spent the last several months honing their leadership skills and brainstorming big ideas.

“I think it is critical that we continue to develop rural leaders within our rural communities in South Dakota so we can see the success of our communities continue in the future,” Hento said.

Rural POWER, which stands for Powering Opportunities While Energizing Rural, is accepting applications for a second year Jan. 1 to Feb. 1. Applications for Rural POWER and Sutton’s other leadership program, the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute, are available online at suttonleadership.org.

Those interested can apply for themselves by submitting a resume and a questionnaire answered in writing or on video. Anyone can also nominate someone they feel would be a good fit for the program. They’ll be contacted by the institute and encouraged to apply.