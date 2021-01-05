Goals for pork market shift as consumers look for sustainable products

COVID-19 disrupted food supply chains, but consumer interest in pork never waivered.
According to data collected, 97% of households bought pork in 2019 and planned to again.
Now is the time to build upon heightened awareness for the industry, said Angie Krieger, the National Pork Board vice president of domestic marketing.
Krieger gave the keynote address at the second annual South Dakota State University Swine Day Nov. 3, which was held virtually.
A key piece of that consumer data, Krieger noted, came from a survey asking what the most important aspect of buying pork would be moving forward. A bit above 60% responded saying pork has to both taste good and be good for them and their family.
“That just means something different than it ever has before,” she said.
Pork’s evolution, she said, needs to happen in messaging to explain how pork and pork producers are being sustainable and as humane as possible.
“Because they are exposed to so many messages on social media, a lot of people are getting their news in bite-sized nuggets,” she said. “Being able to tell a long, drawn-out story isn’t going to work.”
With sustainability becoming a big conversation piece among consumers, Krieger said there is a good chance that the concept of the “carbon neutral pig” will become as important as the product itself.
The good news, she said, is that there is already mountains of data to suggest that pork production has a very small impact overall on greenhouse gas emissions.
While raising good, healthy pigs is a staple of the American way of producing, Krieger said improving pork’s message is obviously a big step that she and her team are working on.
As social media continues to be the main source of information for many Americans, Krieger said that making sure their messages provoke an emotion and keep consumers interested is their ultimate goal.
“Everyone, from farm to fork, should know how we can win with those folks,” she said.
Another aspect that has shifted dynamics for pork sales is the rise of multicultural food consumption. Over a third of Americans consume “multicultural flavors” at least once a week, she said, and pork is a very common ingredient in many meals.
That has shifted the goal posts, she said, as pork is now being phased out as “the main dish.” It’s more common to see pork as a side dish, or one of many ingredients mixed together, rather than seeing pork being consumed as a full pork chop.
Side ingredient or not, Krieger said pork sales continued to rise as expected during the pandemic. The assumption is they will rise again in 2021 as many more Americans figure out better ways to prepare their meats.
Krieger’s team has also seen an increased interest in buying local pork from local lockers, rather than processed pork from the grocery store. That can lead to some interesting opportunities for farmers looking to expand their marketing, she said.
