Goals for pork market shift as consumers look for sustainable products

COVID-19 disrupted food supply chains, but consumer interest in pork never waivered.

According to data collected, 97% of households bought pork in 2019 and planned to again.

Now is the time to build upon heightened awareness for the industry, said Angie Krieger, the National Pork Board vice president of domestic marketing.

Krieger gave the keynote address at the second annual South Dakota State University Swine Day Nov. 3, which was held virtually.

A key piece of that consumer data, Krieger noted, came from a survey asking what the most important aspect of buying pork would be moving forward. A bit above 60% responded saying pork has to both taste good and be good for them and their family.

“That just means something different than it ever has before,” she said.

Pork’s evolution, she said, needs to happen in messaging to explain how pork and pork producers are being sustainable and as humane as possible.

“Because they are exposed to so many messages on social media, a lot of people are getting their news in bite-sized nuggets,” she said. “Being able to tell a long, drawn-out story isn’t going to work.”

With sustainability becoming a big conversation piece among consumers, Krieger said there is a good chance that the concept of the “carbon neutral pig” will become as important as the product itself.

The good news, she said, is that there is already mountains of data to suggest that pork production has a very small impact overall on greenhouse gas emissions.